PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Two organizations were going to be invited to be interviewed to assist the Mason County Board of Commissioners find the next county administrator it was decided during a regular meeting of the board Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Longtime Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky announced in November 2022 that he would retire in early 2024. The county solicited proposals from firms to assist it in finding his successor. Six firms sent in proposals to the county, but two will be asked to take part in interviews with the county board.
Board Chair Janet Andersen said three of the six had experience in recruiting administrators, Michigan Leadership Institute, Pivot Group and Walsh Municipal Services. She discussed reaching out to various counties that used each of the consultants.
“In looking at all of the firms, the ones that stood out that worked most closely with the counties were MLI and the Frank Walsh from Walsh Municipal Services,” Andersen said.
The board decided unanimously to attempt to interview each MLI and Walsh Municipal Services ahead of making a decision on one consultant at a meeting in August.
Broadband
The board defeated a resolution, 6-1, with Steve Hull dissenting, to hire Aspen Smart Networks to design a broadband internet system for the county in the amount of $168,000.
The rationale was that many businesses, fueled by various state and federal grants, are starting to expand their footprints into Mason County.
“There seems to be a lot of movement in the private sector to cover much of what (doesn’t have the service),” said Commissioner Jody Hartley, citing a grant received by Truestream. “We have Frontier starting to connect the Hamlin and Ludington area.”
“Things have been changing with (broadband). This is a proposal where the county would own the broadband, and I’ve enjoyed the thought of having a public-private partnership,” said Commissioner Lew Squires. “I think this (next) ask is for a millage. I don’t feel it’s necessary to go ask the people (for an additional millage). A lot of people already have it in the more populated areas. I am not in favor of supporting this at this time.”
Hull said that many of his constituents continue to be without internet service, and he recalls the issues many of the students he sees at O.J. DeJonge Middle School had during the pandemic overcoming a lack of or little internet service.
Land bank authority
The county board approved unanimously a measure to create a land bank authority.
Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz said the creation of the land bank allows the county to get a $500,000 grant to do more than what initially what land banks were created.
“The belief is that the $500,000 can be used for acquisition costs, if we don’t get it from tax reverted properties,” Kmetz said.
Economic development position
The board approved a one-year agreement with the Chamber Alliance of Mason County to pay $25,000 toward a position for economic development purposes. Kristi Zimmerman of Grand Rapids-based The Right Place has been working in the role, and the chamber sought out municipalities to pay for the position.
Initially, the chamber sought a three-year contract at $50,000 per year, but it was negotiated between the county and chamber to the single year and $25,000.
Squires asked Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the chamber, where that leaves the chamber in regard to the position.
“There are some other possible means (of paying for the position),” she said. “It does leave us with a shortage at this point. It doesn’t mean we’re going to get a reduction of services from The Right Place. It’s business as usual, for now.”
Other business
The board approved several other resolutions including:
- A measure to create a school resource officer for West Shore Educational Service District. The district received a three-year, $200,000 grant from the Michigan State Police. The deputy will be the third school resource officer position in the past two years with one at Ludington Elementary School and the other at Mason County Eastern.
- A resolution approving paying Dr. Michelle Cranick-Kuster and All Access Care $70,000 after the Mason County Sheriff’s Office ended a contract for medical services for inmates at the Mason County Jail before the term of the contract concluded. Cranick-Kuster initially sought $144,000.
- A measure to have each of the runways be rehabilitated as well as build a vertical/visual guidance system. By passing the resolution, the county saved its 5,000-foot runway. Reith-Riley was hired to rehab the runway for more than $1.5 million.