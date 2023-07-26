The Mason County Board of Commissioners will have a special meeting Friday, Aug. 4, to interview and determine a consultant to assist the county in hiring its next county administrator.
The special meeting is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. that day in the conference room of the Mason County Airport. Presentations are expected from Walsh Municipal Services of Okemos at 1:30 p.m. and from Michigan Leadership Institute of Flint at 2:15 p.m.
The board is expected to decide between the two firms at the meeting.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky is retiring in early 2024, and it made the search for the second administrator an item that needed addressing by the board.
Walsh Municipal Services’ costs were $12,900 as outlined in its proposal. Those fees included consultant travel, publication costs and background checks.
Michigan Leadership Institute’s proposal was for a cost of $7,950 plus direct expenses not to exceed $1,000. The organization assisted Ludington Area Schools with its search for a superintendent that brought Kyle Corlett to the district. Dave Killips, an LHS alum, assisted with the search and is with the firm, but the firm would work with former Leelanau County Administrator and CEO Chet Janik.