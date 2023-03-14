PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The county will pursue grants to partially fund a covered arena at the fairgrounds while seeking more information to fund a economic director position as it worked through a regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The county board approved a variety of resolutions and hosted a public input meeting on applying for two grants through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
During the input session, Marcia Hansen of the Western Michigan Fair Association said if the covered riding arena were to come to fruition, it wouldn’t strictly be for the equestrian groups that come to the Mason County Fairgrounds.
“That facility is not for certain individuals. It is open to anyone,” Hansen said, later adding, “Everybody gets the same chance (for the fairgrounds’ use).”
Paddy Baker, who’s late husband Rod was also on the fair board, said a covered area echoed some of Hansen’s sentiments.
“It is truly a beautiful gathering place. You will not see an unkempt fairgrounds. It’s not ours, it’s everyone’s,” Baker said. “We want to make sure it’s something for others to enjoy.”
The board approved the hiring of MCSA Group of East Grand Rapids for advising the board in acquiring either a DNR Trust Fund Grant of $300,000, a $1 million DNR Spark Grant or both. The county committed to paying for the remainder of the project in passing the pair of resolutions — one each for the pursuit of the grants.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $2 million.
Chamber request
The county board decided to postpone indefinitely a decision as to giving $40,000 to the Chamber Alliance of Mason County to fund the position of an economic development director and the initiatives of the chamber’s Economic Development Advisory Committee.
The chamber asked several municipalities and West Shore Community College to contribute as a cost-sharing for the position. Most of the commissioners voiced concerns Tuesday in deliberating a measure to give $40,000 to the chamber. The chamber originally sought $50,000.
Board Chair Janet Andersen said she asked several questions of the chamber, including whether the county would have some measure of oversight. And she said she watched other municipalities’ votes on the proposal, noting Pere Marquette Township’s authorization for one year on a trial basis.
“We have not been part of this chamber or economic forum since I have been here,” said Commissioner Jody Hartley. “This is a significant amount of money without having a seat at the table.
“We need representation if we’re going to be doing the heavy lifting financially,” he said.
Commissioner Nick Krieger — before making a motion that the board would put off a decision until a contract is drawn up between the chamber and county for the funds — said the county previously had oversight when it had agreements with the former Mason County Economic Development Corporation and the Mason County Growth Alliance.
“I want us to have some sort of contract with the entity that ensures we have a voice,” he said.
Both Commissioners Ron Bacon and Lew Squires said any agreement should be done on a one-year cycle.
Broadband letters, RFP
The county board supported two letters of support — one each for Great Lakes Energy and the other for Frontier Communications — as each pursues a Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) Grant.
Great Lakes Energy is pursuing a ROBIN grant for what it describes as the Scottville District Project. Frontier Communications is seeking a ROBIN grant for its service area in and around the Ludington area. The request for a letter from Frontier was a late addition to the board’s original agenda. The grants target unserved or underserved areas in regard to internet service.
The board also approved a request for proposal for a county-owned broadband network. The county is seeking proposals for a network to provide “affordable, equitable, high-speed broadband access to all residents, businesses and anchor institutions in all areas of Mason County.”
School resource officers
The county board approved two resolutions of two separate agreements for a school resource officer at each Mason County Eastern and Ludington Area Schools, primarily at Ludington Elementary School. Another resolution approved the spending for the positions.
Each of the agreements is for three years, and the conclusion of the contracts is staggered where the LASD contract ends on Dec. 31, 2025, and automatically renews each year after that. The MCE contract concludes Feb. 28, 2026, with the same language for renewals.
Other business
• The county board approved two resolutions to change the zoning ordinance to allow for a special land use in rural estates zones for clubs and allowing for a veterinary clinic in the highway commercial district.
• The board approved a resolution with the language for the position of part-time senior services coordinator.
• Michigan State University Extension Director James Kelley described the services the office has provided in the past year. He said some of the numbers of those served and participate in MSU Extension programs is near what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of those numbers exceed participation before the pandemic.
• Mason County Promise Director Jody Maloney described some of the changes that took place through the zone. She said the program, through local counselors and others, is working to reach the generation about the program.