The Mason County Board of Commissioners will start discussions of seeking a new county administrator as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky announced in November that he’s planning to retire in spring 2024. The board is scheduled to discuss the process on making a new hire after it concludes its business.
BROADBAND
The board will consider a resolution for a request for proposals for broadband internet services. During the Buildings, Planning, Drains and Airport Committee shortly before the new year, the committee members decided to recommend that the county seek proposals to design, build and operate a county-owned broadband system, including services to write an application for a grant, with the funds to come from the equipment replacement fund.
The committee is seeking to have a private company operate the system. The system itself would rely on a mix of taxes, bonds, user fees, funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and county reserves to pay for the system.
OTHER BUSINESS
The meeting will begin with the election of a chair and vice chair for the board. Each term will be for one year. Janet Andersen has served as chair for the past year, and Steve Hull was the vice chair.
The commissioners will also consider approving its meeting dates for 2023 as well as a resolution to consider work session dates. The proposed work session dates — with each meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. — are Jan. 24, May 23, July 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 28. Three of the five work sessions have a topic to be discussed. The Tuesday, Jan. 24 work session is for senior services. The July 25 session is the 2024 budget and the Sept. 26 session is the proposed final budget for 2024. Each of the meetings will be in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board will consider approving a letter of support for Metro Consulting Associates’ application for a Michigan Mobility Grant.
Metro Consulting Associates is studying the feasibility of introducing a facility for vehicles that can do vertical takeoffs and landings, including unmanned drones. The feasibility study is to see if the Mason County Airport could be a location for what is known as a vertiporm.