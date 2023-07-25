PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Requests for funding in the 2024 budget were prioritized or outright denied during a work session of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The county board heard requests primarily for funding new positions or increasing some positions from part-time to full-time ones. While few of the requests were to be included in a proposed 2024 budget, a handful were musts that the county board believed needed to be addressed by Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky as he readies his final proposed budget for the county.
Knizacky is retiring in early 2024, and because the county is starting to search for his replacement, there is a thought that either a finance director or a human resources director will also need to be hired in addition to a new administrator.
“Not knowing what our candidate search will bring forth for a county administrator,” said County Board Chair Janet Andersen. “If our search does not bring a candidate that is competent to serve in all of those areas, it is something we need to think about splitting.”
Two other funding requests that were needing to be accounted for in the budget were upcoming union negotiations. Knizacky informed the board that two unions’ contracts are set to expire at the end of this calendar year. The potential costs for any newly negotiated budgets also needed to be included.
Plus, the county also needed to account for potential retirements that may come to pass in 2024 and the costs that were associated with those.
A fourth budget request that was quickly approved to be included in the budget is a new boat for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to patrol Hamlin Lake and provide back-up on Lake Michigan.
A significant portion of the debate surrounded a handful of requests from Mason County Probate Court, 51st Circuit Court and the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office.
Mason County Probate Judge Jeff Nellis requested another full-time person for his office that would also take some of the workload away from circuit court as his office deals with more family court issues. He said that when the office went to 40 hours, he was hopeful it would solve issues, but it didn’t work out.
“I was hoping that was going to solve our problems… We’re at our tip top what we can accomplish as far as a staff,” Nellis said.
He also said many cases are not settling as in the past, and many go to trial.
“We’re having to try a lot more cases, and that takes a lot more staff time as well,” he said.
The commissioners agreed that the position was necessary, and they looked at the position as possibly lightening the load for circuit court. There, Judge Susan Sniegowski requested in writing one and a half positions — creating a legal clerk and moving a part-time clerical position to full-time.
Both positions were denied as the commissioners hoped that the approval of the probate court position would provide relief. They were more favorable to the clerical position rather than the legal clerk position, but commissioners Lew Squires and Nick Krieger wanted more information.
“It’s probably to be more beneficial to have that full time clerical person than a law clerk,” Krieger said.
Even after a heated back-and-forth between Krieger and Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink regarding a request for third assistant prosecutor and a new clerical staff member, Krieger said perhaps adding a part-time clerical person is where he could support a request for the office.
“If the clerical person is trained well and truly able to take some of the burden off of the prosecuting attorney in terms of administrative responsibilities, reporting, preparation of certain documents, then I do see some use in additional clerical staff,” Krieger said. “I sort of feel like maybe a part-time clerical person is the way I would be leaning.”
However, the other commissioners were inclined to say no. Hartley, Krieger and Squires wanted statistics further broken down to help them make a decision in the future should the requests return before the county.
“I don’t have dashboard, no information to base my decision,” Squires said. “I want to see the paperwork. The numbers, to me, tell a lot.”
The board also agreed that Knizacky would need to work with the Lakeshore Child Advocacy Center, but the county would need a more specific request from the center. Commissioner Jody Hartley was concerned about the failures of two previous similar centers because of financial issues, and he did not want to see this one become a third.
“It’s important with the history of the last two having financial issues to know what the accountability is going to be (for county funds),” he said.
Requests that were also denied was a request for another staff member for the clerk’s office, and a request to pay to retain the Tech Wizards position with the Michigan State University Extension office that was previously grant funded.