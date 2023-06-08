The administrator search, a grant application, renovations to the Mason County Jail and a feasibility study for a community center are all part of the agenda for the next regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Administrator search
The board will consider approving a request for proposal from executive search firms as the county starts the process to replace outgoing Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
Knizacky informed the county of his impending retirement in early 2024 as the first and only administrator in the county’s history. The request asks for document reviews, “searching and headhunting” of candidates, identifying candidates, shortlisting candidates, assessments and reference checks.
The contract calls for starting the process on or about July 17 and concluding on Dec. 31.
Spark Grant application
The board will host a public input session before conducting business, but after the public comment period for the sole purpose of getting thoughts on a Spark Grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Also within the packet is a resolution to seek a Spark Grant from the DNR for improvements to the county’s campground and picnic area. The county is pursuing electrical upgrades for 56 campsites, paving a 10-foot wide trail from the campground to the picnic area, replacing the playground equipment at the campground with accessible equipment and adding wireless internet access at the pavilion in the picnic area.
Jail mezzanine
Sheriff Kim Cole is requesting funds to replace the hand rails between the two floors in the pods of the Mason County Jail with a mesh mezzanine at an estimated cost of $285,982.
The county is expected to receive $50,000 in a Revitalization and Placemaking Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to put toward the project.
In a memo to Knizacky, Cole stated that the railing from the upper level to the lower level has led to inmates at the jail to attempt suicide four times.
“Last year, we had an inmate attempt suicide by tying a sheet around the rail and his neck and jump,” Cole wrote. “Thankfully, inmates in the cell and deputies responding to the situation caught the inmate, no doubt saving his life.”
Cole sought out an estimate on what it would take to build a mesh wall along the stairs and mezzanines to prevent that type of attempt.
Community center feasibility study
The board will considering making $5,000 contribution toward a feasibility study for a proposed community center.
An exploratory committee is working with PROS Consulting and determining the desire for “building an indoor recreation and wellness facility,” according to a letter from Brownsburg, Indiana-based PROS Consulting to the committee’s Gene Kyle. The firm handles planning for parks and recreation and specializes on those areas. The organization stated it plans to develop a needs assessment of current recreation and wellness needs using data driven analysis, market focuses and financial sustainability and economic viability.
The projected total cost of the feasibility student is $28,000.
Economic development services
The board will consider a memo of understanding between it and the Chamber Alliance of Mason County where the county may contribute $50,000 toward economic development services in the county. The total cost of the position that was done in conjunction with The Right Place is $102,500 per year with the City of Ludington, Pere Marquette Charter Township, West Shore Community College, the City of Scottville and Amber Township each paying a share.
Little Manistee Watershed
The board is expected to also hear a presentation fro Armas Soorus, the president of the Little Manistee Watershed Conservation Council. In an email Soorus to Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky in the county board’s agenda packet, Soorus informed the county that the organization is working to bring the river into the Michigan Natural Rivers program. The organization is also sending out a group to conduct a survey on residents in the watershed this summer.
Millage rates
A number of resolutions are up for consideration for the amount of millage to be levied for property owners. Those millage levy certifications include the Soldiers & Sailors Relief Commission, Oakview Medical Care Facility, Mason County Jail, the Mason County Road Patrol, Senior Centers and Senior Citizens Programs and Mason-Oceana 911.