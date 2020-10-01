Voters heading to the polls on Nov. 3, or who already have their absentee ballots in their hands, need to be aware of various rules and procedure changes, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
The presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, is a general election.
In 2020, there will have been four different elections — the presidential primary in May, the special election in March, the state and local primary in August and the upcoming general election in November. Knowing the differences between election types can eliminate confusion when voters go to the polls, Kelly said.
“There are rules that are specific to the general election,” Kelly said.
Each election has a unique ballot format.
“Something to note on this ballot is that straight party is back on the ballot this year. That’s new. That was a constitutional amendment from Proposal 3 passed in 2018,” Kelly said.
Straight-party voting is when a voter chooses to vote for one party on all partisan races on the entire ballot.
There are multiple offices up for election in November, both partisan and nonpartisan.
Kelly encouraged voters to read the directions under each section heading of their ballots regarding how many candidates to select for each race. In some cases, like judicial races, voters can select more than one.
A voter may decide to vote for straight party in the first section of the ballot. But they can also choose a candidate outside of that party for a specific race. Then that selection will replace the straight party vote.
As Kelly said, “It’s your sandbox.”
Elections officials tried to make it easy for people by having all the partisan elections on the front of the ballot and all the nonpartisan races on the back, she said.
Judge races, state proposals and local millage proposals will also be on the back of the ballot as well as local races for school board or city positions for Ludington and Scottville. Two townships, Branch and Eden, both have road millages on the ballot in November.
A sample ballot for each district is available on the state website, www.michigan.gov/vote.
Local clerks are responsible for sending absentee ballots to their constituents and receiving those ballots. Election inspectors are appointed for each jurisdiction to process absentee and in-person ballots on Election Day.
All absentee ballots should be mailed or dropped off at the local clerk’s office, though the ballots won’t be processed until Election Day by the election inspectors.
A Michigan judge recently upheld a decision to extend the period during which absentee ballots can be counted after Election Day, but it is possible the decision will be overturned before the election.
Kelly encouraged absentee voters to return their ballots as soon as possible.
Another change for this election is Michigan law that passed in 2018 allowing same-day voter registration.
That means if residents go to their voting precincts with documents with proof of residency and identification, they can become registered and vote on Election Day.
Local clerks will be available to register voters on Election Day. People can also register to vote online through the state website by Oct. 19.
For more information about voting, visit the sate website, www.michigan.gov or contact the local clerks. Contact information for local clerks is listed on the website.
The 2020 general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polling locations will be open for voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Unofficial mail
Kelly said one reason people might be confused about the upcoming election is because they are receiving unofficial mail.
“A lot of information is coming in the mail from outside sources other than the local clerks that might have the township name and address on it. This information is not being sent by any jurisdiction in our county. It’s being sent by voter alliance groups or party affiliates and it has the incorrect information,” she said.
The mailings might promote registering for voting or applying for absentee ballots, but are not official forms, Kelly said.
“These groups are putting out misinformation and it could be very misleading to the public,” she said.
Kelly said to check to see who paid for the mail and that will show whether it came from the local clerk’s office.
Her advice: “Anything that’s not from your local clerk, throw it away.”