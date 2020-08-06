Two Mason County Board of Commissioners contested races were resolved Tuesday during the Aug. 4 primary election.
3rd District
In the Republican race for 3rd District Commissioner, Jody Hartley unseated long-serving incumbent Charles Lange. Of the two Republicans, Hartley received 622 votes, while Lange received 410, based on unofficial results.
Hartley will represent Grant and Hamlin townships on the county board beginning January, and will run unopposed in the November general election.
“I’m pleased. I learned a lot. I know I couldn’t do it without God’s help and the help of friends,” Hartley said. “I’m glad I won by the margin I did.”
With COVID-19 putting a damper on door-to-door campaigning, Hartley turned to social media. He posted videos on Facebook introducing himself to voters before the election.
“Something I learned is people want to know their commissioner. The videos helped them know what I stand for,” Hartley said. “I’ve seen how effective (Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole’s) open-door policy has been. I’m going to be accessible and represent my district well. I’m excited.”
He is ready to work on his plans for establishing a drug court and a jail diversion program for people with mental illnesses even before the final election.
Hartley served as the undersheriff for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Kim Cole.
The jail diversion program would address a need in the community that was left when the Spectrum Health Hadley Center closed, Hartley told the Daily News in a previous story.
The drug court would only deal with cases involving possession of illegal substances.
“Before November, I’ll start working on the drug court. I’ll begin the thought process. I want to talk to Judge (Peter) Wadel to find out what it takes,” he said.
He also wants to talk more with Lauren Kreinbrink, who won the prosecuting attorney’s race, about changes to the court system.
2nd District
Incumbent Gary Castonia received 267 votes to win against Jason Kirkpatrick who received 216 votes based on unofficial results. Both ran as Republican candidates.
“I’m glad people got out and voted. I’m glad to be in for another two years. Thank you to the voters for doing that,” he said.
He stayed in touch with someone who was at the courthouse as the results came in Tuesday night. He received the last call at 11:30 p.m.
“I’m glad the milages for the (Mason Oceana) 911 and (Ludington Mass Transportation Authority) went through and a lot of people came out, which was nice,” he said. “People are getting used to wearing masks and I heard there were a lot of absentee ballots and still a lot of people (voting) in person.”
Castonia will continue represent the City of Ludington’s fourth, fifth and sixth wards and will run unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election.
For now, it’s “back to work” for the next county board meeting, he said.
Kirkpatrick said he was a little disappointed he didn’t win, but was heartened by the number of votes he received.
“As a newcomer I’m not really surprised,” he said. “It was a close race and I feel good about that. Gary is a great guy. He’s been around a long time not only in the city but also his time in the police department.”
Kirkpatrick plans to run again, but in the meantime he wants to stay involved.
“I want to keep apprised of what’s going on in the community. I’m going to voice my opinion and hit more meetings,” he said.
He wished more people had voted.
“I hope other people decide they want to get involved — they don’t have to run for an office, but they can vote and voice their opinion,” he said.
Next time around, he hopes the situation will be different, and he will be able to meet more people. COVID-19 made it difficult for him to reach as many people as he’d hoped to.
“Not going door-to-door hindered me a little. A lot of people weren’t aware of me and what I stand for. I want to connect with people on a personal level, but I wasn’t comfortable putting them at risk,” he said.