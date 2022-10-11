PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A proposed contract for engineering services for broadband internet failed to pass during a regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
A lengthy discussion between members of the board and Truestream Chief Operating Officer Chris Barber took place where the proposal was to allow for $1.48 million of funds through the American Rescue Plan Act received by the county for engineering for broadband.
The board voted 3-3 on the resolution, and it did not pass. With Board Chair Janet Andersen abstaining due to a conflict of interest, commissioners Lew Squires, Steve Hull and Ron Bacon approved of the contract. Commissioners Nick Krieger, Gary Castonia and Jody Hartley dissented. Andersen is on the board of directors of Great Lakes Energy, the parent firm overseeing Truestream.
Squires implored the board to continue to work on the project, and Andersen said the board will continue to pursue solutions.
“I don’t think this closes any doors. All of us know what the need is,” she said. “I don’t think this conversation is over by any means.”
Barber concurred that the county would have been the first in its 20-county service area to pay for engineering costs, if the measure passed. Truestream, at this time, does not have funds its budget to move forward with engineering of bringing high speed internet to Mason County, let alone building such a network for its members.
Commissioners voiced several concerns while asking more questions of Barber to get a better understanding how the engineering and a potential project in Mason County could factor into any potential grant funds from the state or federal government.
Tony Meyaard, Mason County equalization director, gave the 2022 apportionment report. Meyaard said Proposal A from the 1990s capped the increase of property taxes is capped at 5% or less. If the Consumer Price Index is above 5%, then that is where the cap comes into play.
“I think we will see a declining market,” Meyaard said. “We’re not in a declining market yet, but I think we will see it.”
Rick Plummer, chair of the Soldiers & Sailors Relief Fund, gave an update, but he praised the partnership of four organizations that he said could be a model for other parts of the state. The partnership includes the state’s Veterans Trust Fund, the county’s veterans fund, HELP Ministries and the Mason County Habitat and Humanity. He also praised the county clerk’s office and county’s veteran services officer, John Cotten.
The board named Patricia Olson to the Mason County Department of Health and Human Services board. She previously served on the board.