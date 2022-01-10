The Mason County Jail is weathering another outbreak of COVID-19 for the second time in about 13 months.
Currently there are eight deputies affected and 14 inmates, according to Sheriff Kim Cole. Cole said some of the deputies only learned they had it after being tested following a close contact.
“None are really ill, mostly cold-like symptoms, but we have them off-work, self-quarantining just to be safe,” Cole said. “Our inmate medical team is monitoring them, and those who tested positive are segregated from the rest of the jail population. Most of them, too, are showing only cold-like symptoms.”
Cole couldn’t say exactly what kinds of treatments the inmates are receiving, citing medical privacy laws.
Most of the deputies affected are corrections staff, but some road deputies also tested positive. Some of the deputies that tested positive have already had COVID, Cole said. The vaccine is available to the inmates through the health department and Cole said that as of the end of 2021, 28 inmates were vaccinated.
Cole said the inmates are still able to have meetings with their attorneys but that public visitation has been suspended for right now. The volunteer programs that are run inside the jail have also been suspended for right now.
“Any court hearings that we are able to do via video conferencing are being done that way,” he said. “The courts have also been great working with us in that way.”
The sheriff added that the first bout with COVID was back in February/March of 2021 which roughly affected 15 inmates and a dozen deputies.
“We’ve had a case here and there since last year with a inmate or staff person testing positive, but nothing like what it is now. The recent uptick started around Christmas.
“We’ll continue to follow the guidelines set by the Michigan Department of Corrections and our own policies. COVID is widespread throughout the state and the jails are just a microcosm of society,” he added. “We have our plans and policies in place and will continue to follow them.”