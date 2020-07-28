Mason County is preparing for the Aug. 4 primary election. Several election officials said it’s going to be a significantly different experience this time around, with absentee ballot use up and safety guidelines being observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many voters are choosing absentee voting options to avoid going to physical polling locations. Meanwhile, poll workers are making arrangements for safety for those voting in person.
The current pandemic has affected procedures throughout the county.
In Sherman Township, Kurt Lubben, township clerk, said there have been more requests for absentee ballots than he’s seen in any election in his 16 years in his post.
“This is the most we’ve ever had,” Lubben told the Daily News in a phone call. “As of Friday, I’ve issued 131, and that’s huge percentage of our voters. Last presidential election (in 2016) we didn’t have this many.”
However, Lubben said many township voters still will vote in person, and safety will be a priority for election workers on election day.
“We’re going to change the spacing, we’re going to change the flow. We have probably the biggest township hall in Mason County, but it’s still going to be a challenge to get people to stay 6 feet apart,” Lubben said.
He said there is some uncertainty regarding exemptions made in a recent executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to allow people to vote without masks.
“There are exemptions, and one of them is … polling places,” Lubben said.
He said he’s unsure why that’s the case, but he’s encouraging in-person voters to be patient with one another.
“We would, as clerks, ask that people be understanding and patient. This election will be different from anything they’ve been through,” he said. “There will be people without masks, and some people will have an issue with that, but be patient.”
Lubben said poll workers will be masked or shielded. Hand sanitizer will be available — though people are encouraged to let it dry before touching their ballot, because it can “gum up the machines” and cause ballots to be discounted.
He said the increase in absentee ballots shows no sign of stopping as the 2020 presidential election draws nearer.
“We’ve already received more than 100 (absentee ballots) for November, and that number will continue to grow,” Lubben said.
Absentee ballots are also coming in “in a steady stream” in the City of Scottville, though City Manager Courtney Magaluk did not have the exact numbers on hand prior to press time.
In-person voting in In Scottville will take place at the Optimist Hall building, which will allow for more space and make social distancing easier, according to City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
Magaluk told the Daily News that the city will use many of the same safety protocols in place during the May primary, including limiting the number of people in the building at one time, and providing hand sanitizer.
“We’re doing what we can to protect (election workers and the public),” Magaluk said.
Regarding the use of face coverings, Magaluk said the best the city can do is stress their importance.
“We can encourage it, but we can’t require it,” Magaluk said.
She added that election workers will be either masked or shielded.
Magaluk said Scottville had a crash course in pandemic election procedures during the previous primary. She said many people became used to and comfortable with safety practices then, and will be ready for Aug. 4.
“I think people had the opportunity to try them out with the election we had in May,” she said.
Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin said he had received 1,360 absentee ballots for the Aug. 4 election. By comparison, the city had 1,252 total votes cast in the August 2016 primary election.
“It was a busy election so far,” Luskin said.
The city will encourage voters to wear masks. If a voter does not have a mask, one will be provided, Luskin said. Sanitizer stations will also be present. The city also has plexiglass screens set up to help separate poll workers from voters. Luskin said the federal CARES Act is providing the funds to pay for the precautions the city is taking for those who choose to vote in person.
All of the city’s polling locations will remain as they were before, Luskin said. She said that although some are located within schools and those buildings have been closed since March — such as Peterson Auditorium at Ludington High School or at Lakeview Elementary School — the city was assured the locations would be available for the election.
Luskin said election inspectors that represent each of the political parties are needed. Those who would like to fulfill that role need to contact their respective political party.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly said voters should be patient with the workers at the polls.
“This is a long day and sometimes very stressful day for them,” Kelly said. “We are trying to practice the CDC guidelines with 6-foot social distancing in the polls.”
Kelly said she is encouraging voters to wear a mask if they are able to do so and to use the hand sanitizer offered at the door when they enter.
“(Voters need to) make sure their hands are dry before touching the ballot,” Kelly said.
They should also have their photo identification with them.
Absentee ballots that have not yet been submitted should be dropped off in person at voters’ respective city or township polling locations, Kelly said. In the event of a delay in postal delivery, ballots received after the election will not be counted.