Gypsy moths have residents throughout Mason County on edge about the possibility of seeing large swatches of defoliation of trees next spring.
Karen Opperman has noticed the tell tale signs of the gypsy moth this year noting the increased sightings of white (female) and brown (male) moths.
Opperman owns 14 acres of land off of North Lincoln Road, which see uses to walk along, and it has been during that time she has notice the moths.
Back in the early 1990s, during the height of gypsy moth infestation in the state, the Oppermans had their property sprayed by an aerial spray company, and their trees were spared from massive loss of foliage.
“We dodged that bullet and have not had them since,” Opperman said. “We are concerned for our 14 acres but also for the community at large.”
A gypsy moth in its caterpillar form have pairs of red and blue spots along the back and long, dark hairs. They feed on leaves of oaks and other preferred host trees including aspen, apple, basswood, birch, crabapple, willow and many other types of trees in early and mid-summer, usually from mid- or late May until early July.
Opperman is one of many landowners who have reached out to Josh Shields, forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake Conservation District.
Shields said he knows gypsy moths can be frustrating for landowners and has put together some informational material on the insect which he has been handing out as he visits landowners around Mason County.
The first gypsy moth was discovered in central lower Michigan in the 1950s and widespread invasive outbreaks in the mid-1980s. Suppression programs in the 1990s and 2000s introduced predators, parasitoids and a fungal disease called Entomophaga maimaiga to aid the naturally occurring nucleopolyhedrosis virus (NPV) in controlling populations, according to a joint press release by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
According to a press release from Michigan State University, gypsy moth outbreaks typically last two to four years, then collapse, usually because the caterpillars die from viral and fungal diseases. Parasitoids, predators, starvation and unfavorable weather may also help reduce gypsy moth numbers. Once an outbreak collapses, the population will remain low for some time, often several years.
In that press release, it stated that gypsy moth caterpillars were busy during the spring and are near or at pupal or cocoon stage while tree defoliation was at full peak in mid-June.
Shields stated it is important to remember that 2020-2021 is considered a peak in the long-term cycle of gypsy moths, so by the end of this summer and next year, populations should be on the downward swing.
Officials say the gypsy moth outbreak is also unlikely to continue at its current levels. Populations typically remain high for two to three years then collapse and return to low levels, according to the DNR.
One of the concerns for Opperman is that once the caterpillars are larva during the spring and have eaten through everything, while they prefer deciduous trees which will recover, they will attack conifers which will not recover because they can not regenerate their needles.
What can people do to help control the gypsy moths?
Gypsy moth egg masses can be physically removed and soaked in soapy water for 24-48 hours to kill the eggs. It is best to wait until fall and winter to scrape egg masses. Homeowners can place a Burlap barrier band around a tree trunk. The caterpillars will hide under the flap of burlap during the day. Every day or so, knock the caterpillars into a bucket of soapy water to kill them. While this will not affect the overall gypsy moth population, it can help protect an individual tree.
The use of various insecticide products are available for homeowners and non-commercial users to apply to trees on their own property.
“Some individuals spray a bacterium called BT (Bacillus thuringiensis) that has historically been used to control outbreaks of gypsy moth,” said Shields. “I do not recommend this unless the damage from gypsy moths is very serious and the goal is to save just a few yard trees.”
Shields does not advocate the large-scale spraying of BT because it can and does impact native foliage-eating caterpillars, and its application may not matter given how gypsy moth currently behaves.
“Spraying BT is really only the most effective a couple of weeks after gypsy moth caterpillars first hatch from the egg masses, which is mid to late May and early June in this part of Michigan,” he said.