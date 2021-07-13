The Mason County Board of Commissioners chose to move ahead with investigating whether it or a private company could bring internet service to all residents and businesses in the county during its regular meeting Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board approved the resolution in its meeting unanimously, and members of the Connecting Mason County group urged its passing to make internet access for all one step closer to becoming a reality.
“Broadband internet access continually was a barrier to making sure that we connect with all of the residents and we provide quality service, whether it was in our schools, whether it was healthcare, people trying to work remotely or trying to conduct business from the McDonald’s parking lot,” said Monica Schuyler, who is a member of the Connecting Mason County committee and is also executive director of the Pennies From Heaven Foundation. “It was apparent something needed to be done.”
The group, with the assistance of Aspen Wireless, conducted a feasibility study after its survey earlier this year. The company put the potential cost of installing wiring to each home or business within Mason County at around $45 to $46 million total.
Mike Reen, the company’s director of municipal broadband, said those costs can change greatly. And Reen said with the passage of the county’s resolution there is an opportunity through a request for proposal for private companies to place their plans before the board to provide internet service in a way the county wants.
“If you want to say this is our threshold and this is the minimum you have to provide, someone else can come in and say we’ll do that. Maybe it’ll cost a lot less,” Reen said. “But if nobody bids on it, and no one puts in a proposal to resolve this digital divide issue, then you’re back to square one. If no one is going to do it privately, just like no one privately built the interstate system, government takes on a role to provide something that really lifts up your entire community.”
Commissioners questioned what kind of commitment the county would have by passing the resolution. There still would be a request for proposal and a public hearing on a potential project.
“Yes, we need broadband. I think we have common ground there. This is not the best-case scenario to have county government to go in competition against Syncwave. I get that,” said 3rd District Commissioner Jody Hartley. “If there is a better solution, I’d love to hear that because I’ve got pushback on that. It’s a need, and I consider it like electricity and heat for your home.”
“I think people will have to remember that (the rescue plan dollars) will only pay for a tiny piece of this,” said 1st District Commissioner Nick Krieger. “The county will have to borrow millions and millions of dollars. A lot of people here saying we want this, this is so great… are the same people who would come to me and say we shouldn’t pay $1 more an hour to (the county’s) employees… We need to think through this. If you have another plan, I’d love to hear it… There are other options.”
There was also a reluctance to have the county work in competition of private businesses, such as Syncwave. Representatives of Syncwave were at the meeting, and voiced concerns, too, as to whether there is a necessity to hardwiring each residence or business.
“If fiber a wonderful thing? Yes, it is the Ferrari of internet services, but do you need a Ferrari to go to work, go to school and do various things? Not necessarily,” said Russell Manning of Syncwave. “It definitely is the most expensive option, but there’s lots of discussion to be had around broadband.”
Manning said discussions within his company and its experience shows that often times, when working with customers, there is equipment failures on the user’s end that create problems, not necessarily the problems on the provider.
“The digital divide, the human component is not looked at close enough,” he said. “It comes down to people having the money to pay for services, the technical understanding, the ability to navigate technology and afford the endpoint devices, all of those different things are a huge factor.”
Jeremy Vronko, a member of the Connect Mason County committee and the chief operating officer of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, asked the board to consider that while what is being proposed to be installed is expensive now, it may not serve the needs of the community 10 years out.
“It will be interesting to see how we go down this process and what we find,” Vronko said. “The one thing that is really nice about fiber is that it is easily upgradeable in the future. Once you have those paths established, it’s much more upgradeable. I think if we adopt a common platform across our county, I think it will become much easier to support. Right now, we have a very, very mixed environment, and it is difficult to support.”
Resolutions
All of the resolutions before the county board passes unanimously, except for one. Hartley voted against a resolution for the county to approve the bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma.
Hartley said the settlement was smaller than what makers of Roundup are paying for the impacts that chemical. He said the settlement for Purdue was not punitive enough because of the impact of the opioid crisis has had on society.
Reports
Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink and Dr. Lisa Hotovy Williams of West Michigan Community Mental Health each gave their annual reports.
Reimink said her office helped to coordinate vaccination clinics for COVID-19, and she said the most people through a clinic in one day was around 800 with the fewest around 300.
“Throughout the process, in conjunction with the health department and Spectrum Health, we were able to save — we didn’t keep count — but we’re estimating we kept almost 200 vaccines from going to waste initially. If there were extra doses in vials, we had a great on-call list. People had a good understanding, and we were able to get those shots in arms instead of being wasted,” Reimink said.
“I know in the early days of the vaccine process around the state, that was not happening. It shows how well Mason County works together, the relationships we have with our health (community) and we were able to make that our shining moment in our vaccination process.”
Reimink said planning and training did happen, with some virtual and some in-person with precautions. One note she made was many people who signed up for the CodeRED alerts allowed the test call to go to voicemail instead of answering the phone.
“The biggest push is going to be to make sure to put that CodeRED number into their phones to make sure that they are getting that text message or call, they know it’s an emergency alert and know to answer,” Reimink said.
Williams said her report covered its previous fiscal year that stretched from October 2019 through September 2020. She highlighted some of the items CMH achieved before the COVID-19 pandemic, including a clinic with the Northwest Michigan Health Services.
“We have found some great opportunities that arose from COVID, but there were many challenges that still exist and many barriers that we need to address,” she said.
She said West Michigan CMH pivoted to working with telehealth and working remotely within a week during the pandemic. It provided more than 35,000 telehealth visits to people in the community, and it was a large uptick from previous use of telehealth. The federal government changed some of its rules on billing to allow for telehealth.
She also highlighted the implementation of MyStrength, an application available for most smart devices. The app assists in basic mental health, and it had several COVID-related responses, she said. There are more than 900 people in the community using it.