The Mason County Board of Commissioners will be looking to hire a consultant to assist it in hiring the next county administrator as a result of a work session Monday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky told the Daily News Tuesday morning that the board is asking that he work on a request for proposal to be reviewed at the next regular board meeting.
“They want it for the June board meeting,” he said.
That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., June 13, in the conference room at the airport.
Knizacky informed the county in late 2022 that he will retire in early 2024 from a position the he’s held for decades. He is the sole administrator in the county’s history.
Because the board is seeking the assistance of a consultant, Knizacky said discussion items about where to advertise and when for the position as well as reviewing applications and interviewing candidates were not necessary.
Before deciding on pursuing a consultant, the board approved a community profile it intends to use to promote the area to potential candidates. In terms of the position itself, that profile received some modifications, Knizacky said.
The board decided to eliminate a line in the profile stating that position would pay between a little more than $106,000 and a little more than $125,000. Instead, Knizacky said the salary would be determined based on the experience of the individual that applies.
The board also discussed the potential of splitting off some of the responsibilities of the next administrator from what Knizacky currently does. The county could be in pursuit of more than one person based on the workload.
“They decided to have a consultant’s assistance in that,” Knizacky said.
Broadband
The work to move Mason County to a place with broadband throughout it was reviewed Monday.
The county solicited proposals to build a county-owned network to be managed by the private sector. The county received two proposals, one from 123 Net and the other from Aspen Smart Networks.
The proposal from 123 Net was an alternative to what the county sought.
“It was not countywide, and it was not based on the county owning the system,” Knizacky said.
The proposal was similar to one that was presented to the county board in November 2022 from Lit Communities.
Aspen Smart Networks has worked with a group from the county to bring high-speed internet since fall 2020, but stopped its consulting once the county moved to seek proposals from companies. Knizacky said Aspen met the criteria in its proposal, and it sought $168,000 from the county to design a network and estimate its construction.
The discussion then centered around a millage to pay for such a network as well as grants to pursue, but the board was “not ready to make a decision to spend $168,000.”
While the county has more than $300,000 set aside from the various funds that came to the county to combat COVID-19 and deal with the issues that arose from the pandemic, Knizacky said the board discussed that several private entities such as Frontier, Spectrum and Truestream either made announcements to expand their networks or are investigating doing so.
Because of those private entities’ work, the board debated as to whether it should wait to determine what happens with those before making a decision on its own network.
“I don’t see (the board) making a decision in the near future,” Knizacky said. “Based on the proposal, they determined there is no way to get it on the November ballot. (Aspen) wanted 3-4 months to do the design. There was no time for that.
“Possibly, the earliest they could put something on ballot would be the presidential primary late February or early March.”
Knizacky said the board did not make a decision on the proposal from Aspen Smart Networks.