PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The county will start the hiring process for a school resource officer, approved during a Tuesday’s meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners at the Mason County Airport.
The board unanimously approved two measures: one for the hiring of a school resource officer; and one that was an agreement between the county and Pere Marquette Township.
The resolution stated that the officer would work within Ludington Area and Mason County Eastern schools during the academic year. In the off months, the officer would work in the township.
The township agreed to pay a little more than $36,000 for its share of the officer’s service during a meeting its Oct. 25 board meeting.
The township’s agreement, however, only covered a school resource officer at Ludington Elementary School, which is located in P.M. Township.
Commissioner Ron Bacon asked how long the agreement would last, and Board Chair Janet Andersen replied that it would be for three years.
There is a plan to apply off-season hours from the county’s marine patrol officer to Mason County Eastern during the school year.
UNDERWATER RECOVERY VEHICLE REPAIRS
The board approved, 6-1 with Commissioner Nick Krieger dissenting, a resolution to spend $8,015 to repair a underwater recovery vehicle.
The vehicle was given to the county from Ottawa County. Krieger questioned the repairs and if the vehicle needed repairs when it was received by the county. He recommended that the county give it back to Ottawa County.
Commissioners Gary Castonia, Lew Squires and Jody Hartley described the benefits of the vehicle and how it can keep divers and recovery crews safe from waters that are not clear as they work to recover a body.
The cost of buying a new, similar piece of equipment would be more than $200,000.
ZONING CHANGE
The board approved a zoning change that would rezone a portion of property in the 3000 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township from commercial to industrial.
The property, owned by Barz Investments, would allow for the firm to build a crematorium.