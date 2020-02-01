Mason County is planning to update the picnic area near the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility in Pere Marquette Township with a new playground by the end of May.
The process of updating the 50-year-old playground equipment has been in the works for more than six years, according to Steve Begnoche, chair of the county’s parks and recreation commission.
“It will be a nice improvement,” Begnoche said. “It’s a site people used to use a lot. It’s the only county park, and hopefully this will get people back to using it more.”
