The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider resolutions to change the county’s zoning and contributing to a economic development director’s position while hearing annual reports from two organizations as a part of an extensive agenda at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Two changes to the zoning ordinance will be considered by the board.
One is request to add a club as a special land use within a rural estates zoning district, and the other request is to allow a veterinary clinic as a permitted use within the highway commercial district.
Randy and Bridget Dowdy were seeking the special land use permit text change because they own Next Level Whitetails, and they would like to expand the acreage of their hunting club business in Eden Township and add a wedding venue as an accessory use to the main use.
The definition to be considered for a club is a group that is not-for-profit and open to members, not the general public for a special purpose.
Dr. Sarah Esquivel, a veterinarian, sought the permitted use of a veterinary clinic in the highway commercial district. She is planning for the clinic in Amber Township.
Chamber request
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County sought $50,000 from the county to fund economic development services, and the county board will consider approving $40,000. According to an email from Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller, the funds would go toward paying for the economic development director, Kristi Zimmerman, and the initiatives of the Economic Development Advisory Committee. The chamber has asked several municipalities and West Shore Community College to contribute to the cost sharing of the director’s position.
Grant for veterans affairs
The board will consider a resolution to seek grant funding for the operation of the Veterans Affairs Office. The available funding as a base amount is $50,000, and it is a part of a statewide amount of $4.25 million. More funds can be made available based on other criteria.
Annual reports
Before business will be conducted, the board will hear three reports — one each from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole; James Kelly, Michigan State University Extension district director; and Mason County Promise Zone Director Jody Maloney.
Kelly, in his written report included in the board’s packet, stated there are 65 programs delivered in Mason County to 1,798 residents that participated. Many of the residents attend more than one program as residents attended 231 programs either in the county, outside it or online. Of the residents, 1,386 are youths involved in programs.
The participation in 4-H also increased by 73%, a 10% increase in members and the number of volunteer hours doubled, Kelly wrote.
Maloney, in a written report included in the board’s packet, will highlight some of the changes within the Mason County Promise as well as its objectives and results.
Other business
• The board will consider a grant agreement from the state for $32,000 to be reimbursed from the American Rescue Plan Act for funds expended on the prevention, preparation for and response to COVID-19 at the Mason County Airport.
• The board will consider paying a little more than $23,000 for an aerial photography agreement to be used by the Mason County Equalization Department. Director Anthony Meyaard stated that the images will be higher resolution than what the county currently has, and it will allow for more accurate assessments when assessors are refused access to a property.
• The board will consider hiring a part-time senior services coordinator.