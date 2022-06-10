SCOTTVILLE — The roaring applause from hundreds of students and parents could be heard echoing off the walls Friday at Mason County Central Upper Elementary School as the annual Courage of Gabe award was given to fifth-grader Aubree Genta.
The award is presented each year to a fifth-grader who has displayed “amazing amounts of courage and strength” and “(stared) adversity fiercely in the eye,” Upper Elementary Principal Kevin Kimes said, noting that the first-ever recipient, Gabe Sessions, graduated in 2021 from MCC high school.
Genta was honored not only for challenges she herself overcame, but for helping others do the same, Kimes told students and parents during Friday’s awards ceremony.
“Last year, this student experienced a major surgery and condition that caused many challenges. Through time away from school, assistance from family and friends, this year’s winner continued to rise with an attitude of, ‘I can do anything, nothing’s too big, I’ll get it done,’” Kimes said. “But that’s not all. Even more admirable, this year, when one of our fourth-graders had to endure a very similar condition and surgery, this student mentored her.
“Upon the fourth-grader’s return to school this student was right there … to walk with her, talk with her, share her pain, mentor her, listen to her … when she needed it most.”
Kimes said it “takes a special type of person” to face their own obstacles, take the lessons learned from their experience, and use it to help others.
“These people are leaders and world-changers, and a perfect example of what the Courage of Gabe Award means,” Kimes said. “They change the world through empathy, kindness and gratitude, in simple ways that make a huge difference.
“I couldn’t be a more proud Spartan because of her.”
Genta, along with her parents, Amanda Genta and Jeff Krieger, said they were overjoyed that Aubree received the award.
“She deserves it,” Amanda said.
Aubree said she never expected to receive the award, but she was proud that she did.
“It’s very impressive,” Krieger said. “She’s done really well. (She’s) a kind child.”