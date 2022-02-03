The Mason County Courthouse will be seeing some big changes in the coming weeks if the Mason County Board of Commissioners approves a pair of resolutions at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The resolutions — if passed — call for courthouse security with a private firm plus a bailiff from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m glad to see things are moving forward,” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. “I first brought the subject up in 2014. It’s been a long (time) coming, and I’m happy we are taking steps to better protect those working and those doing business in the Mason County Courthouse.”
The discussion for courthouse security goes back even further. Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said he had a report conducted by former Sheriff Larry Stewart within his files describing the security, and a memo sent to each of the department heads about security. Both were from 1998.
The discussions over the years have centered around costs and implementation, Knizacky said.
“Years ago, the level of the risk involved was considered a lot lower than it is now,” he said.
That’s why Cole is and was adamant about getting the courthouse more secure.
“It is crucial to secure the point of entry into the building,” Cole said. “It’s my hope, as time goes, we evaluate what works and what maybe could be done better. We (will need to) honestly and openly discuss this and make adjustments as needed, all while (being) respectful to those conducting business at the courthouse.”
The contract is with STT Security of Mount Pleasant, and it starts on April 1 and lasts through Dec. 31, 2023. STT Security will provide two armed security guards — one to operate a walk-through metal detection unit at the courthouse entrance as well as a hand-held wand, according to the contract in the board packet. The guard also would be there to screen for COVID-19.
The second guard will patrol the halls of the courthouse, survey the offices and provide security where it’s needed. The second guard also will serve as backup to the bailiff.
The guards will be required to be in the building from 7:45 a.m. through 5 p.m., but they also may be in place for off-hours services when there are meetings after 5 p.m.
The contract calls for paying the guards this year at $27.36 per hour and at $28.12 per hour in 2023. The county will provide the equipment, such as a metal detector, x-ray screening machine and other items.
Knizacky said the Public Safety & Courts Committee will be reviewing the equipment bids at its Feb. 22 meeting.
“That’s yet to come,” he said.
The contract also requires the guards to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
The third member of the security group is the bailiff, to be hired by Cole.
“The deputy will be a certified deputy sheriff with arrest powers and their work assignments directed by the chief judge,” Cole said. “I would suspect I will post this position with the sheriff’s office first as it is a road patrol union position. If it is filled from within, I will be hiring another road deputy. If not, then I will post for that particular bailiff spot.”
Knizacky said the proposal before the board is under budget. The county received four proposals that were considered by the committee, but one was dismissed because it called for unarmed security. Also submitting bids was DK Security of Grand Rapids and Garda World Security Services of Montreal, Quebec. STT Security was the lowest bidder.
STT Security has contracts with Grand Traverse and Emmet counties.
“It’s under budget,” Knizacky said. “This proposal will be under budget. The cost of having contracted individuals is lower than having employees. The budget was set based on three deputies (to provide security). The proposal that the committee calls for is two contracted employees and one sheriff employee.”
Other business
The board will consider a resolution honoring Cyndi Sarnowski, a 19-year employee of the Mason County Family Court who is retired. It also hear a pair of presentations — one by Dr. Michelle Kuster of All Access Care and Mason County Veteran Service Officer John Cotten.