COVE (Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters) has been helping survivors of domestic violence since 1979, but as the way things stand currently with lacking federal, state and local funding and inflation causing donors to give less, the future of the organization is in question.
“COVE provides services for survivors of both domestic violence and sexual assault,” executive director Karalee Bradshaw stated. “Services are available to everyone including men, women, children and people of any orientation or preference, race, religion or belief. COVE is funded 50% by federal, state and local grants. The remaining funds for COVE are reliant upon the generous donors in our community.”
The 23-bed emergency shelter offers a 24 hour-a-day, seven day-a-week, 365 day-a-year crisis line, in-house and outreach advocacy including (emotional support, safety planning, and court support), and SANE (Sexual Assault Nursing Examination Services). COVE also has advocates and nurses on-call 24 hours a day for any emergency needs that arise.
“Up until 2021, COVE was funded utilizing 70 percent grant funding,” Bradshaw said. “However, in the past two years, the landscaping of funding has evolved. First of all, our state is experiencing a decrease in the amount of VOCA (Victims of Crime Act Funding). This is a national trend that will severely impact every domestic violence shelter in Michigan through the next few years if we are not granted state general funds.”
Bradshaw stated that last year the COVE board of directors decided that all COVE employees should get a raise in pay to coincide with the rising cost of living in the area, but the additional costs for salaries wasn’t covered by grant assistance. Wanting to keep employees’ pay competitive, this change has put a large damper on COVE’s overall operating budget.
“In our 2022 fiscal year budget, COVE made a commitment to pay our amazing staff livable and equitable wages,” Bradshaw said. “This commitment was not supported by additional funding in our grants, so COVE is utilizing general funds to produce these increases. Other contributing factors to our reduction in funding are the price and fallout of inflation, with the cost of living increasing, people are living in uncertain times. This has created a trend of reduced giving. We deeply need the community to invest in this cause. We will need to raise nearly $500,000 annually to continue our services sustainably.”
The organization has started a fundraising campaign called 1,000 Strong, with hopes they can raise enough money in order to keep their doors open to survivors of domestic violence.
“COVE believes that if we can find 1,000 people, out of a service area of 90,000, we will make strong headway towards a more sustainable future,” Bradshaw stated. “The ‘ask’ is that people chose to give a minimum of $10 per month to increase regularity and financial predictability in funds.”
Bradshaw, along with other COVE employees have been putting out a call to any person, business or organization that is willing to learn about their mission and possibly provide some fiscal support.
“Aside from events, we are open to meeting individuals, groups, businesses and any entity that is willing to hear our passion for the cause and how they can help,” she said. “Our talented leadership team is passionate about the services we offer, and can even offer tours to increase people’s understanding of what we do. We are working on creating a bigger endowment to make a sustainable future, COVE will be here as long as there is domestic violence and sexual assault taking place. Our goal is to work ourselves out of business.”
One of the events COVE holds yearly is a birthday party in each county that it serves. The organization is celebrating its 44th birthday and this Saturday, COVE will be hosting the Mason County Birthday Bash from 6-9 p.m. at Scotty’s Restaurant in Ludington. Tickets are $30.
They will also be holding parties in Manistee County at 6 p.m. May 12 at Taco Bout It in Manistee and in Oceana County at 1 p.m. May 20 at Kristi’s Pour House in Hart.
“There is a huge need for COVE services,” Bradshaw said. “We are the only shelter for domestic violence in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties. We are the only provider of SANE exams for adults between Traverse City and Grand Rapids.
“Without COVE, sexual assault and domestic violence survivors will have nowhere to turn for free and confidential services. More than 200 people annually would be forced to live with their abusers. Just under 500 people annually will be forced to face their abuse alone, with no support or safety planning. Certainly, without COVE the number of deaths related to domestic violence will increase. Ultimately, we are in the business of saving lives.”
Without raising the funds they need, Bradshaw stated that COVE will be closing its doors within the next two years and she encourages people to help in any way that they can, even if not financially.
“It is our goal to find 1,000 individuals passionate about helping the cause and pledging a monthly donation of $10 or more to help build COVE and bring us to a sustainable place,” she said. “COVE also welcomes volunteers to help with projects, events and even clients.”
Anyone looking to donate, volunteer or receive more information about the organization or to seek help, can call 231-843-2541, visit callcove.com or find them on Facebook. COVE’s crisis line is 1-800-950-5808.
“The reality is we are currently in a financial crisis,” Bradshaw said. “If we do not find additional funding and donors, our doors will close within the next two years. COVE will no longer exist and our community will be deeply and irrevocably affected.”