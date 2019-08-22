COVE is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and there will be an event to mark the occasion on Friday, Sept. 6 at Trillium Creek Rustic Barn at 3232 W. Conrad Road in Amber Township.
The celebration, which is from 6 to 11 p.m., is called Saddle up at Sundown.
It’s a fundraising event and a way to commemorate the organization’s four decades of advocating for victims of assault, according to Kate Krieger-Watkins, development and public relations manager for COVE.
“This is really just celebrating the 40 years from a group of volunteers in Oceana County coming together to realize there needed to be more support from people who were suffering from sexual violence,” Krieger-Watkins said.
