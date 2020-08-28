COVE is gearing up to host its first fundraising event in close to six months on Saturday, with the Garden Open House.
The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the home of Dan and Kathy Mahynski, 4850 S. Brye Road in Ludington, and people are invited to come mingle, enjoy the outdoor setting and learn more about COVE’s mission to inform the public about domestic assault, and to support individuals who have endured it in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties.
“The goal is, as usual, to raise awareness and funds to support survivors of domestic assault in our four-country area,” Cameron Foggo, COVE’S public relations and development manager told the Daily News. “That’s always our main focus.”
Foggo said COVE’s fundraising efforts took a hit when regulations stemming from the coronavirus outbreak resulted in limitations on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Saturday’s Garden Open House event will test the waters for the organization as it moves forward.
“We’ve been pretty limited in our fundraising capabilities … because of (COVID-19),” he said. “Typically one of our upcoming events around this time is a home tour that we do in the Pentwater area, (and) that’s been canceled. We’ve also had to cancel in-person events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is extremely important. It was pretty rough to miss out on (those events).”
COVE was one of 16 local nonprofits to benefit from the recent Match Day, presented by the Community Foundation for Mason County, raising nearly $17,000, according to Foggo. Now, he said the organization will use Saturday’s event as something of a “yardstick” to gauge community interest and comfort levels for gatherings, as well as fundraising capabilities.
The hosts are supporters of COVE’s mission, and Foggo said the organization is grateful for their willingness to share their garden for the event.
“We found someone who was willing to donate their time — the hosts, Dan and Kathy — and luckily they were gracious enough to let us use their property,” he said.
The Mahynskis have plenty of room for people to safely interact outdoors, and Foggo said their property can safely accommodate attendees while accounting for social distancing.
“We like the idea (of a garden party) because it allows people to gather safely. People are still encouraged to wear masks and abide by social-distancing practices, but it kind of allows for a safer environment,” he said.
He said that the more people who attend, the better.
“More people always equals more funds raised, so it’s always good to have as many people there as we can,” Foggo said. “I would expect… probably somewhere between 50 and 100 people, but probably not that many people all at once. So It’s going to be controlled, but casual.”
There will be live music, too, from Road Less Traveled, as well as individually packaged snacks and drinks.
The event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $20 to benefit survivors of domestic assault in the four-county area.
COVE does not have a specific fundraising goal in mind for the Garden Open House, but hopes to get an idea of how much can be brought in to support its mission.
COVE staff members like Foggo will be present to talk about the organization and its services.
In the event of rain, the Garden Open House will be pushed back to Sept. 5.
For more information, visit www.callcove.com or find COVE’s Garden Open House on Facebook.
Fogger encouraged people to make use of the organization’s crisis line at 800-950-5808 if they or someone they know is in a domestic assault situation.