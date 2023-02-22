For the first time since 2019, Covenant Christian School is bringing back its community auction fundraiser.
The auction will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the school, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The auction has been called off for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Tess Ambrose, Covenant Christian School administrator, said it’s good to have it back.
The auction will include prizes such as a “meal of the month” from Cluck Bucket, which will provide the winner with a free Cluck Bucket meal once a month for an entire year.
Ambrose said the monthly meal will be enough to feed “four to six people.”
“That’s a really fun item we’re really excited about,” she said.
The auction will also feature tickets SS Badger tickets for its 2023 sailing season and 18 weeks of vegetables through the Kid Ranch community-supported agriculture program, along with many other items.
Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett will be the master of ceremonies.
The event will feature a silent auction, raffle items and a cash-and-carry room. The live auction will led by Ridge Bollheimer, Michigan Auctioneer champion.
The fundraiser is a crucial one for the school, according to Ambrose. Prior to the pandemic, it raised between $20,000 and $25,000 each year.
Tuition paid by students’ families covers the salaries of Covenant teachers and support staff members, but “the rest of our operating budget needs to be fundraised for,” she said.
So how has Covenant Christian been able to get by during the past few years without it?
“Creativity and community support,” Ambrose said.
She said the school has supplemented with other, smaller fundraisers that were “more appropriate for the school, safety-wise,” during the pandemic years.
“It was a little more intense, because it required us to do more fundraisers,” she said, adding that the school also got by thanks to some “amazing community support systems that kept us afloat.”
She’s happy to have the auction back, however, not only to raise funds but to open the school back up to parents and the public.
“Covenant Christian is really community focused and community oriented,” she said. “We have kiddos from Free Soil, Fountain, Ludington, Baldwin. … We’re kind of pulling from multiple counties all over the place.”
She’s hoping Covenant Christian parents come out to support the return of the auction after a four-year gap.
“Having an event like this on pause for COVID was obviously necessary but we’re excited to have our doors back open to the community, to have people back in our school,” she said. “We’re just really grateful to be back in a position where we can do this again.”
People can pre-register by visiting www.ccs-ludington.org and clicking on “2023 Annual Community Auction” in the upper left-hand corner of the homepage.
Items will be available to view on the Covenant Christian School Facebook page.