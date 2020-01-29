AMBER TWP. — Covenant Christian School is closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of student illness.
Twenty-two students of 84 were absent on Tuesday, according to Tess Ambrose, the school administrator. Some of these were confirmed cases of Influenza A and Influenza B.
"There is normally an influx of students sick after Christmas break," Ambrose said. "But this last week there have been more."
The private school is under different regulations than public schools, so Ambrose was unsure if they would need to extend the school year into the summer because of the closure.
"We will take a look at our curriculum. We have six days built in that we might use," she said.