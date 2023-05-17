The third- through eighth-grade classes at Covenant Christian School donate their time in downtown Ludington during their annual Serve up Love week. Teacher and school administrator Rich Ambrose said that the mission of the service project is to “put the students’ hands and feet into the community spiritually.”
He stated that doing different tasks around the city like washing windows, barking tree and flower beds and picking up trash is not only a way to give back to the community, but it also serves as an investment for each of the students as well to know they have done something positive to help someone else.
“We’re trying to show a lot of love to the people who work for our city,” he said.
The school provided lunch for the Ludington Police Department, city employees and Department of Public Works employees on Wednesday and Ambrose said those employees will be getting pie and ice cream on Friday as well.
The students started service projects on Wednesday and will continue through Friday.