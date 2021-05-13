Services to mark Memorial Day will be the same as they were before COVID-19 in some ways, and in others, they’ll be markedly different.
Mark Trim of Custer VFW Gold Bar Post No. 5096 said members of their organization will be mark the solemn day at 9 a.m. outside Mason County Central High School for a ceremony.
“We’ll be outside, so the public can come,” Trim said.
From there, members of the post will travel to locations around the eastern side of Mason County. They’ll go to Riverside Park in Scottville, then to Riverside Cemetery in Custer. From there, they will mark the day at the cemetery in Free Soil, then stop at the Michigan State Trooper Paul Butterfield Memorial on Custer Road. The day will end at the VFW post.
While the Custer VFW’s ceremonies will be close to the same as they’ve been in the past, the ceremonies in Ludington are different. Michelle Hemmer of the Mason County Allied Veterans Council, which conducts ceremonies in Ludington, said there won’t be a large gathering as in years past because of COVID-19 guidelines.
“As a way of inviting the community to participate in a safe manner, individuals are invited to visit the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Mason County Courthouse where a bin of small flags will be available,” she said. “People who visit are asked to leave one of the flags in the ground surrounding the memorial all day Monday. Flags will be left on display until the evening of Tuesday, June 1.”
There will be services on Monday by the honor guard, but Hemmer said the veterans council is trying to avoid large gatherings, and will not host its typical parade from the Fallen Heroes Memorial to the Stearns Park Veterans Mall.