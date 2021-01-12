PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Close contacts to COVID-19-positive employees made for a slightly shorter meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz IV both were not in attendance at the meeting Tuesday. Both offices in the courthouse were affected by the COVID-19 exposure.
“The county had two employees test positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 29. Some of the employees in the offices of the county administrator, county clerk, county treasurer and juvenile court had close contact with the positive employees and various employees from these offices including myself have been quarantined and have been working remotely as a safety precaution,” Knizacky said after the meeting via email. “None of the employees who had close contact have shown symptoms. Judge (Jeffrey) Nellis and I conferred with Kevin Hughes of District Health Department No. 10 to determine the proper course of action. We also advised courthouse employees of these two exposures.”
The offices affected by the exposures are expected to return to normal operation soon, Knizacky said.
“The offices of the county administrator, county clerk and county treasurer will all be back to full capacity by Jan. 14, and the juvenile court employees will be back on Jan. 18,” he said. “The names of employees will not be released due to HIPPA concerns.”
Not only were Knizacky and Kmetz not at the meeting, but 1st District Commissioner Nick Krieger joined the meeting via telephone as permitted by the Open Meetings Act, which was amended in October 2020.
As a part of the meeting, the board unanimously passed a resolution that will allow for county employees to receive 10 days of regular pay when they must quarantine — either because of contracting the virus or being in close contact with someone who has — and are unable to work remotely. It would not affect their paid leave hours.
Commissioner Lew Squires asked about a potential end date when discussing the resolution, and Commissioner Janet Andersen replied that it will be revisited in the future. She also noted that there wouldn’t be a one-time exception, saying that law enforcement could have multiple exposures in the course of a year.
Andersen said the paid leave is intended for 10 working days, as opposed to 10 consecutive days.
County chair, vice chair
Andersen was re-elected as the chair of the county board, after being nominated by Castonia with support from Commissioner Jody Hartley. Commissioner Steve Hull was re-elected as the vice-chair after being nominated by Squires with support from Castonia. Both positions were approved unanimously.
Other business
The board passed each of its resolutions unanimously, including approving the purchase of two Dodge Durangos for the sheriff’s office, honoring 28-year employee Richard Plowe, approving the purchase of software for the Register of Deeds office, approving the purchase of software and hardware for the equalization department, appointing Squires to the hospital finance authority board, appointing Lyla McClelland to the jury board, approving contracts for surveyors and appointing James Nordlund, Rex Pope and Craig Stapley to the remonumentation peer group.