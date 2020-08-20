“Raise hope. Foster dreams,” the flyer reads.
The Michigan Department of Health & Humans Services (MDHHS) is always looking to recruit more foster homes, especially now that some families are unable to take in children due to COVID-19 concerns.
“With COVID, we have some unique barriers because some foster parents are reluctant to allow a stranger into their home. They don’t know if they’ve been exposed to it,” said Tim Thompson, foster care licensing specialist for Mason and Oceana counties. “They try to put their heart above their fear of this disease, but at the end of the day, they have to worry about their family as well, so it’s a tough balance.”
And events being canceled is causing a roadblock for finding more families, according Thompson.
The MDHHS has a list of events staff and volunteers attend to locate interested families. With most of the events being canceled because of the pandemic, they have had to get creative, Thompson said.
“With COVID, it’s been extremely difficult to do the recruitment events we usually do. Typically we would be at the farmer’s market, homecoming in Pentwater, different school activities like baseball and football games. None of those are going on, so its difficult to get out there,” he said.
One alternative they found is to hold monthly informational meetings using the video chat app, Zoom. The first meeting is at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31. People interested in attending can email Thompson at thompsont21@michigan.gov.
MDHHS not only needs foster homes, but also volunteers to supervise parental visits and “respites” for relief care.
“Typically when we do recruitment events, we will get a handful of people interested who want more information on the process. We collect their information, give them literature to go over, then invite them to an orientation. That’s where the process starts. The applications, background checks and home evaluations are after that. Right now, the big block is on step one — getting the inquiries,” Thompson said.
Besides licensing homes for foster care, he also tries to help with placement.
“I get several calls a day looking for placements. Usually, it’s teenagers,” he said. “We are having a harder time placing children right now, and that trend seems to be across the board in other state offices as well.”
Last year, 68 children were removed from homes in Mason and Oceana counties, Thompson said.
“Between our MDHHS homes and private agencies, there are only 20 foster homes between the two counties,” he said. “State-wide, we are losing 30 percent of our homes each year for various reasons. We are really trying to combat that 30 percent we are losing, and then you throw in something like COVID that totally stops everything.”
MDHHS helps place a child in a foster home after a judge determines a child is endangered by a “person responsible,” or someone who is over 18 years old that he or she comes in regular contact with.
The MDHHS abuse and neglect hotline is available 24/7 at 1(855) 444-3911.
“There are stories about ‘MDHHS removed my child,’ but we have to have a court order to do anything,” he said. “The children come first. That’s why we do what we do.”
The challenges caused by the pandemic are in addition to the ones MDHHS staff normally have when it comes to recruiting families.
“There are some amazing people in Mason and Oceana counties who would love to foster, they have the means, and there are so many myths (about foster care) stopping them. I wish I could sit down in front of them and explain that whatever barriers they think there are they can get through them,” he said.
There are many misconceptions about fostering, Thompson said. Many of the concerns people have are evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
“There is no such thing as a perfect parent,” he said. “People possess what they need to do this — the motherly instinct and the fatherly love. Those are the things that should drive people to foster.
“We try to get through those barriers and let them know we are here to support them. There are a lot of different resources to support the foster parents. In terms of finding out what they need to do it, it comes down to what reservations or barriers they have and getting through that.”
Many baseline requirements, such as room sizes, are easier to meet than people think, he said. There is also state funding available make home repairs if needed.
“People think they need six or seven empty rooms to stay in and it’s not true,” he said.
The need for “loving and appropriate” foster homes is personal for Thompson because he grew up in the foster system.
“I went through the whole foster care reunification process, so it hits home for me,” he said.
Parents often lose custody because of substance abuse problems, which Thompson said is especially true in Mason and Oceana counties.
“Substance abuse is huge. It’s unbelievable the amount of substance abuse we’re seeing,” he said.
The goal is always for reunification with the child’s parent or parents. That is another reason people hesitate to foster is because of the fear of becoming attached to a child who will eventually leave.
Most of the time the parent will “clean up their act.” Thompson estimated 90 percent of the time the children can go back.
“Which is a good thing. Sometimes removing the child lights a fire underneath them to make those changes,” he said. “Often times it’s a very successful story.”
The biggest needs at this time are for teen and sibling homes.
Thompson’s last piece of advice — “If you have ever had just a of thought of doing it, then do it.”