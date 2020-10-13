MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort has been notified that another individual who was recently on the property has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release on Tuesday, Little River Casino Resort stated that contact-tracing was conducted after news of the positive test was received. The release stated the person who tested positive was on the property from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9; from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 10; and from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
“Little River Casino Resort has completed a comprehensive disinfection and cleaning protocol for affected areas identified by contact tracing. Standard COVID-19 cleaning protocols which have been reviewed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will continue for all areas of the property. Little River Casino Resort will remain open and continue to monitor the situation,” the release stated.
Little River Casino Resort has reported several positive COVID-19 tests since reopening on June 1.
Most recent was a report dated Oct. 10 stating that a positive test had been received for an individual who was on the property between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Oct. 2-4.
Prior to that, Little River Casino Resort and District Health Department No. 10 reported multiple exposures in September. On Sept. 2, three individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 on the property were reported after being at the resort Aug. 28-29, and on Sept. 1.
On Sept. 7, the resort implemented a stricter mask policy, no longer allowing bandanas, gaiters and masks with valves. Guests or employees have been offered disposable face coverings at the entrance.
The health department at the time urged employees and patrons of the resort to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date, reminding those who self-monitor to stay away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.
In Tuesday’s release, Little River Casino Resort outlined the following points of its COVID-19 Health and Safety Program:
• team members with a positive test result are required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and be asymptomatic for 24 hours without the aid of any medications before returning to the property.
• team members identified through contact tracing in close contact with a positive case are notified immediately, required to self-quarantine and remain off property until a negative test is received.
• guests of the property who are identified to have been in close contact with a positive case are notified by the District Health Department No. 10. In certain situations it’s impossible to identify all close contacts which is why the notice is sent out.
Tuesday’s release also stated that the health department and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Health Clinic are immediately informed of all confirmed cases.
Up-to-date information about the resort’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Program is available at www.lrcr.com/healthsafety. Questions can be directed to James Henderson at (231) 398-3945 or emailed jhenderson@lrcr.com.