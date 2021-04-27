A monthly COVID support group for people who recognize the losses that they have encountered through the ongoing pandemic will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Ludington Senior Center at 308 S. Rowe Street in Ludington.
The support group will meet on the fourth Thursday of the month, according to Laura Ruhle, who along with her husband Dennis Bromley, will facilitate the meetings.
Ruhle is a certified thanatologist through the Association of Death Education and Counseling. The goal of the support group is to begin to process the losses, deaths and transitions related to the impact of COVID.
“It is a support group recognizing the losses that we have encountered, “ she said. “In recognizing those losses, changes are creating a safe, confidential environment to discuss those losses, changes and transitions to develop healthier coping skills.”
Ruhle said all are welcome to attend the support group, and the group will adhere to COVID protocols, which means masks are required.
Pre-registration is requested but not required by calling Rayma Burgett, program coordinator and assistant to the director at Ludington Senior Center, at 845-6841.
Burgett said this was a natural fit to hold the support group at the Ludington Senior Center.
“We always try to find ways to partner with the community,” she said. “When they approached us, we jumped on it because we knew a COVID support group was much needed because everybody is touched by COVID whether mentally or immediately when you have someone who has passed.”
Ruhle said the group was started to help people with all of the changes going on in their lives and help them find a way to release all of that tension that can build up.
“The emotional response needs a safe, confidential environment to release it and then (in a sense) integrate and become more pro-active to a future that is constantly rewriting itself,” she said.
Ruhle and Bromley plan to continue the support group as long as it is needed.
She said there is more and more awareness within the world of grief.
“We are finding there is a lot of need. Now whether it is a perceived need by people or not, the isolation has added to more mental health issues, more domestic abuse issues,” she said.
The support group will provide people with the opportunity to talk about and express those topics and more.