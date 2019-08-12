Crowds of shoppers perused the more than 150 vendor booths during the 36th annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair Saturday and Sunday in Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The two-day arts and crafts fair is hosted by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, and it’s been a local summer tradition since 1983. Each year, the craft fair draws in hundreds of artisans and hundreds more art appreciators.
Andy Haak, of Muskegon, and his wife come to Ludington to visit family, and a highlight of their trips for about the past 15 summers has been shopping at the artisan fair. Now that they have two children, the kids enjoy seeing the crafts too, he added.
“It’s interesting because you see people’s creativity on display — because otherwise it’s in their head — it’s neat to see it take form,” Haak said. “That’s why I like art fairs. Thinking about it makes me want to do something creative. We all have something in us that can be displayed, some creative spirit in there.”
