Rieth-Riley crews Tuesday worked on paving the entrance and exit to the new Ludington elementary school complex being constructed.
According to Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy, the entrance and exit on Jebavy Drive are designed to accommodate bus traffic onto and away from the property during normal school hours. However, the drive can also be used to divert traffic from the property when necessary. Traffic can only turn right onto the property, and turn right away from the property at that location, Kennedy said. No left turns will be permitted there.
As of Tuesday, the traffic light installation at the Jebavy and Bryant intersection is expected to start on Aug. 9, Kennedy said. Once installed, it will take up to two weeks for Consumers Energy to power up the signal. Once powered, the signal will flash for a minimum of 14 days before being put into a signal routine. This will be coordinated by the Mason County Road Commission.
Next, improvements will be made to the roadway at the Jebavy and Bryant intersection, Kennedy said. These improvements are on track to be completed in September.
The remainder of the project is progressing along on schedule for students and staff to occupy the building when they return from the winter break in January 2022, Kennedy said. The project is approximately 75-percent complete.
“This will allow for a smooth transition, and multiple opportunities for the community to tour the building prior to occupancy. It will also allow for the school and parents to practice routines such as pick-up and drop-off at the new site, prior to the first day of school,” Kennedy noted.
The driveway paving was provided by Rieth-Riley, here in Ludington.