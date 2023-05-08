FREE SOIL — “She really has the wool over her eyes,” Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm owner Nancy Supran said during her annual sheep shearing event Monday morning near Free Soil. “We usually get about 10 pounds of wool and we have her done once a year. She’s actually of the very first breeds of sheep to come to America.”
The farm hosts many events for children and adults with disabilities, as well as to seniors. Every May, Supran hosts a sheep shearing event, where Mason County farmer Don Schwass comes to the farm and teaches those in attendance about the art of shearing.
“They are bred to produce wool,” Schwass stated. “Naturally they get shorn because it’s better for the animal.”
A large group of adults and seniors were in attendance for Monday’s shearing including Dan who is a resident of Turning Leaf’s White Pine Cottage in Scottville.
“Dan will be attending the Farmer for a Day program we have out here at the farm next week,” Supran said. “It’s an opportunity for those with special needs to come out to the farm for about an hour and learn about what we do.”
Supran stated that those who attend the program get to work with her on the farm completing multiple jobs like gardening, feeding and caring for animals and cleaning up after them.
“They learn educational and leadership skills by caring for the farm animals,” she said. “They get to help grow vegetables and flowers in our raised garden as well.”
The Farmer for a Day program is free and by appointment only. It is open to all special needs participants of all ages, but a parent or caregiver must remain on-site at all times.
“Most participants stay for around an hour, depending on their disability,” Supran said. “It is a once a week program, but we understand if they cannot make it every week. We really enjoy doing it and so do the animals.”
Along with Agnes, the farm has chickens and rabbits as well that individuals get to work with.
“We’re not a petting farm,” Supran stated. “We are a touch therapy and recreational farm for seniors and people with disabilities. Our barns are universally accessible and we bring our trained animals out of their pens for people to work with.”
The Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm offers a variety of activities and learning opportunities including tours, the annual Blessing of the Animals and silent auction, the annual barn dance and potluck, farm olympics and more.
“All activities are free of charge,” Supran stated. “You can’t charge for a smile. It’s really an opportunity to learn, not just to spectate.”
Supran started the farm in 1995 after she was in a car accident, but she stated that the farm has been in the family for years and it was always a passion of hers.
“I always wanted to do this, the therapy and stuff, and I told God, ‘If you want me to do this I need help,’ and he’s been helping for almost 30 years.”
Maintaining the farm costs around $18,000, Supran stated. The funds come from grants and donations and Supran stated that the farm recently received three grants: $300 from the Youth Advisory Council for the purchase of new baby chickens and gardening supplies; $2,000 from Great Lakes Energy for a new partial roof on one of the barns; $1,300 from the Community Foundation for Mason County for the DJ equipment used during different events.
“We are adding an accessible outhouse for the farm,” Supran said. “It’s an $8,000 project and we didn’t receive any grants for it, but it’s something we really need and we need to raise money for it.”
The new outhouse will be a nice addition to the farm, Supran said. She also stated that the setup will offer those in wheelchairs a lot more space than a traditional port-a-potty.
Anyone looking to visit the farm or to make a donation can contact Supran at 231-462-3732 or online at circlerockingsfarm@att.com.
“This was a very good sized group for sheep shearing,” Supran. “We have lots going on, but we could really use the financial help this year, especially help with the outhouse.”
For more information about Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, visit their website at circlerockingsfarm.com.