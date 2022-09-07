COVE will host its inaugural Cruise for COVE event aboard the Princess on Saturday.
The cruise is a fundraiser for COVE, which stands for Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m., with boarding at 5:30 p.m. at 480 River St. in Manistee.
COVE Executive Director Karalee Bradshaw said the organization has been trying to think of new and creative ways to raise funds. Fundraising is important to COVE because donations that make up about 40% of the budget for the year.
Bradshaw is hoping the sunset cruise will speak for itself. It will be a different kind of fundraising event with the captain talking about the landscapes and history during the cruise.
“Our work is so doom-and-gloom,” she said. “We are hoping to have some family fun and just enjoy the beautiful place that we live in and offer the attendees some information on what we do, who we are and the services that we provide. I really hope people enjoy themselves and have a good time.”
The cruise will feature the music of Nick Veine, and attendees will have the opportunity for sunset photos by Harmony Noel Photography.
There is room for 120 people on the Princess and tickets can still be purchased through the COVE Facebook page, according to Bradshaw.
Saturday’s event will be the first time a fundraiser for COVE has been held in Manistee. COVE began to cover the county in 2018 and only covers sexual assault services there, according to Bradshaw.
Like many other organizations, COVE has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the past couple of years, but in years prior to the pandemic the organization held annual fundraisers including the Holiday Party, which will be held in November; the Holiday Tea event in Oceana County; the 5K race also held in Oceana County; and the Pentwater Home Tour, among others.
Bradshaw said COVE uses donation dollars to help with more than just operating costs; funds also go toward helping the people who use the organization’s services by providing items like cell phones to allow a safe way for victims of sexual assault to contact others without the assailant knowing. COVE might also provide funds to pay for car insurance.
These are additional costs that are not covered under state and federal grants, according to Bradshaw.
“State and federal grants do not cover any type of administration costs. The Sexual Assault Nursing Examination unit that we have right at COVE is not state or federally funded but it costs $25,000 of our budget every year,” she said. “These things are an example of what we are spending our donations toward.”
Bradshaw said the other half of the budget comes from, which always come with restrictions. The grants often don’t cover the cost of emergency needs for domestic assault survivors.
She sad the fundraising goal for this next year is $400,000.
COVE has served more than 450 people this year and provided more than 20 SANE exams this year.
“That is people just calling in for services for domestic violence of sexual assault,” Bradshaw said.
COVE has had at least 750 crisis helpline calls to its 24-hour hotline, the number is for which is (800) 950-5808.
COVE started in 1979 in Oceana County as a safe home for people who had been sexual assaulted. Today it covers a four-county area.
HOW TO DONATE
The organization accepts checks made out to COVE, and people can reach the donation site through the COVE Facebook page.
Prospective donors can also visit www.callcove.com to make a contribution.