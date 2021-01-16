AMBER TOWNSHIP — The West Shore Educational Service District’s Automotive Technology program has a newer vehicle loaded with modern technology thanks to Urka Auto Center employees Tom and Matt Urka.
Tom said he received a call from WSESD looking for a vehicle that had some of the more modern technology so that students in Career and Technical Education’s Automotive Technology program could work on more advanced systems.
Tom told the WSESD that he did not have anything at the time of the call but timing was everything.
“The next day this vehicle was traded in, so I called WSESD right away,” Urka said. “This vehicle, (a) 2013 Buick, has a little mechanical problem, it has a turbo charger and all the newer technology that you are looking for in it.”
John Michalik, automotive technology instructor, said being able to get their hands on this type of technology is going to keep the program current and allow its students a chance to see what the techs are working on out in the industry.
“Today’s systems are ever changing from year to year,” Michalik said. “To be able to have electronics is huge in today’s service industry world.”
Michalik said it was great the vehicle has some street mileage on it because it will allow for them to point our some wear and tear to the students. Students will also look at and test the suspension on this vehicle which has around 130,000 miles.
“It has a turbo which is really the way the industry is going with gasoline to try and get the fuel economy,” he said. “To be able to show them where the turbo is located and some service procedures.”
This Buick will help students on lab curriculum tasks that the automotive technology training program follows. The curriculum is titled ASE Education Foundation, according to Michalik.
The automotive technology program is geared toward an entry level technician, according to Jacob Turkett, a paraprofessional with the Automotive Technology.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to put their hands on some more modern technology, which in turn gives them a greater opportunity be successful in the workplace,” said Jason Jeffery, WSESD superintendent. “We are really excited to add this to all of the wonderful things our students get to work with every day.”