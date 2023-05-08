CUSTER — Mason County Eastern fourth-grade students have been partnering with students in AgriScience for the past year. The two groups are building bonds while sharing a love for the outdoors and learning about their environment.
AgriScience is part of West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education that is taught by Mark Willis.
This partnership between the students started off last year when fourth-grade teacher Eric Sherman and Carol Rowe were working with pheasants in the classroom. The two contacted Willis and he brought in his class to talk with the fourth-graders about the birds because they were also raising pheasants at the time.
The partnership grew from there and on Monday the two were working on writing a children’s book that featured woodland characters including “Pete the Pheasant” and his adventure and interactions through all of his stages of the life cycle.
“This is a mentorship,” Willis said. “This project is teaching kids about animal life and agriculture. I think by using this my students really buy into learning because they need to know ahead of time, they all have to be teachers. For my students it gives them excitement about learning because you are teaching or mentoring the fourth-graders so you want to know this information pretty well beforehand.”
The students were handed some information about the main character, like what stage of life was Pete at, and other characters Pete might come across in the woodlands.
The idea is to have enough adventures to put them all together to create a children’s book.
Willis believes this mentorship helps to give a different understanding of school.
“This is not something that they are copying out of a book or getting off an iPad,” he said. “It’s a chance to be creative and tell a story. I think in school today we do not do that enough.This is a chance to connect with a younger person. I see this as a way to make learning to be creative and fun.”
Rowe loved what she was seeing in her classroom, older students teaching her fourth-graders.
“We have done a lot of narrative writing in class this year,” she said. “This is kind of our next step to do this collaborative author children’s book about Pete the Pheasant and all of his adventures.”
Rowe said her students were excited to continue this project throughout the spring.
“Mark’s students are sitting down with my students and asking questions about the story. They are taking my role in being a teacher and getting Pete’s story out of my students.”
Willis said it’s amazing to think the book will be written by kids in a collaborative environment.