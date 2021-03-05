Local high-schoolers pursuing carers in law enforcement are utilizing online tools this year to illustrate the importance of road safety through this year’s Strive for a Safer Drive program.
Students in the criminal justice program at the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education Center are once again participating in the program, which aims to promote safer driving among Michigan teens. Using $1,000 from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, participating students have been asked to creating student-led, peer-to-peer traffic safety awareness campaigns.
CTE students have developed a public safety announcement available via YouTube, and a billboard, which is currently posted on U.S. 10 near Meijer in Ludington.
Additionally, Criminal Justice students will develop a short video series focusing on the dangers of speeding and the importance of complying with posted speed limits. The video series will be posted on YouTube and shared with schools served by the West Shore ESD CTE.
The CTE students will also be in attendance at the annual Family AfFair event, hosted by Mason County Central Schools. The event — which is being held in a drive-thru capacity this year due to COVID-19 — is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the MCC campus.
The CTE criminal justice students will hand out gift bags containing literature and more to educate the community members about the dangers of speeding and the importance of complying with posted speed limits.
Visit the ESD’s Strive for a Safer Drive campaign website at https://cjs4sd.wixsite.com/s4sdcj and find the public service announcement video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFsCRFcacQM.
For more information about the Strive for a Safer Drive campaign, visit www.michigan.gov/S4SD.