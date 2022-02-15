VICTORY TWP. — It’s all about bicycle safety and awareness for local high-schoolers participating in the Strive for a Safer Drive campaign this year.
On Tuesday, criminal justice students from the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education Center set up shop at West Shore Community College to talk to their peers about just how important it is for drivers to be cognizant of the cyclists — and vice versa.
The Strive for a Safer Drive campaign challenges students to raise awareness about traffic-safety issues with help from Ford Driving Skills, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the Transportation Improvement Association. Its purpose is to help educate teen drivers to prevent accidents among the less experienced motorists.
A topic has to be selected by each participating school, and instructor Chrysten Gregory’s class favored bicycle safety as the focus for the year.
During Tuesday’s event, students shared information and activities they’ve put together for the campaign.
“The main topic we’re pushing for is bicycle awareness; so, drivers being aware of bicyclists while they’re driving, and bicyclists being aware of drivers,” said Wesley Stream, a senior at Mason County Central High School and one of two second-year criminal justice students.
Stream outlined the key points of the campaign and the importance of the issue.
“A lot of bicyclists are injured or killed in traffic accidents,” he said. “In 2020, 1,235 bicyclists were involved in motor vehicle accidents in Michigan.
“Most of those occurred between 6 and 9 p.m. A lot of bicyclists don’t wear bright clothes, and when the sun sets the drivers have a hard time seeing, and the bicyclists blend in with the road.”
Wearing bright, reflective clothing should be a priority for cyclists, along with being extra careful while cycling at night and always riding with traffic and not against it, “because that’s Michigan law,” Stream said.
The most important takeaway for riders is to wear a helmet.
“Our slogan is, ‘Don’t be insane, protect your brain,’” he said. ‘If you wear a helmet, you’ll greatly improve your (chances) of surviving and getting less injured (if involved in a crash).”
Gregory said Stream has taken the lead on this year’s campaign despite the fact that, unlike many of his classmates, he has no plans to pursue a career in law enforcement. Still, Gregory said he’s emerged as a natural leader this year, taking on a bulk of the planning and organizing.
Music is Stream’s passion, and ultimately his career goal, but he’s community-minded and passionate about the subject.
“I’m not going into law enforcement, but I’m taking this class to make the community a safer place,” he said. “I’ve always had an interest in criminal justice and the safety of the community. … I love the community, and this campaign has a chance to make the community a safer place, so I wanted to be a part of that.”
Stream said the campaign has “come together pretty well,” adding: “I’m proud of what we’re doing.”
The criminal justice students have been working on the campaign for months, first applying for a grant for $1,000 to fund their work, then developing various marketing materials such as a website, informational videos and social media posts, pamphlets, T-shirts and a “Don’t be insane, protect your brain” billboard that was erected on U.S. 10.
Gregory said her students are happy to be able to interact in-person again after having to do most planning remotely last year.
In addition to educational materials, Tuesday’s event featured games and activities, popcorn, a miniature drunk driving simulation course, raffles for a bicycle and bicycle-safety equipment, bracelets, trinkets and more.
MORE ABOUT S4SD
There’s a competitive element to the campaign, and the CTE criminal justice program has fared well in the past.
“Every year that we’ve participated, we’ve gotten first place, and we hope to do that again this year,” Stream said.
Gregory said she thinks they have a decent shot at winning for a fifth time. She said the easing of the pandemic and the nature of the subject both contributed to a more robust program this year.
“We tried to do a lot more than what we have in the past. We added booths at basketball games, we added coloring contests for elementary special-education students. … This was just a topic we could branch out with,” Gregory said. “We talked about how we could do more, and touch students more and they ran with it.”
In March, each participating school will submit videos or PowerPoint presentations outlining their campaigns to Strive for a Safer Drive and Ford Driving Schools. The top-five schools judged to have winning campaigns will receive cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,500.
Gregory said the CTE students will find out how they did sometime in mid-April.
WHAT’S NEXT
On Feb. 23, the students will take their message to special education elementary classes in Custer, Ludington and Hart, hosting coloring contests and giving away two bikes.
The students will be at Family AfFair at Mason County Central from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, where Stream said they’ll be handing out lots of information to people attending the drive-thru event.
For more information, and to view supplemental videos made by CTE students, visit their website at www.cjs4sd.wixsite.com/s4sdcj or find @wsesdctecj on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or wsesd_cte_cj on TikTok.