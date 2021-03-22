Local high-school criminal justice students are once again spreading the word about traffic safety through the Strive for a Safer Drive program.
Students in the criminal justice program at the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) center have been hard at work on a multi-faceted, multimedia campaign for the program. It includes a billboard, a public service announcement on YouTube, an informational poster and a video series featuring interviews with safety experts.
With the help of a $1,000 grant from program sponsors Ford Driving Skills for Life and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, the CTE students were able to contribute to the Strive for a Safer Drive mission of encouraging safe driving among teens.
This is the fourth year the CTE’s criminal justice students have participated. Because of the pandemic, they’ve had to get creative with their approach.
“We had to respect the COVID guidelines and make everything virtual,” said CTE criminal justice instructor Chrysten Gregory.
Sean Paris, an 18-year-old senior at Mason County Central High School, said the group utilized Zoom and video chats to accomplish its goals.
Gregory said she sees additional challenges presented by the pandemic as another opportunity for students to learn.
“It’s testing their problem-solving abilities and critical thinking. We had to think outside the box,” she said. “I like to see (students) challenged and put a little more thought into what they’re doing. We’re still able to get the message out and have an impact — that’s the most important thing. And it’s a great for the students. They learn a lot.”
The billboard, which was erected near Meijer on U.S. 10 in February and March, was designed by second-year students.
Paris said he enjoyed that portion of the project.
“It was interesting to try to get the background and everything set up so that it would actually look nice on a billboard,” he said. “We had to make it, then put it up on a bigger screen.”
The video series was filmed during the last several days. Editing will take place in the days leading up to its due date on March 25.
The series will feature Tpr. Todd Goodrich of the Michigan State Police, Detective Kevin Skipski of Hart Police Department, EMT Rob Rudski and a student who lost a friend in a traffic accident.
Gregory said CTE students will conduct short, informal interviews with each source, discussing topics such as the frequency of speeding-related accidents, how road conditions impact speeding, how people are impacted by accidents and fatalities, and more.
She said she hopes the students take pride in their work, because this year’s campaign has been no small undertaking.
“What I want to see at the end, when they’re done, is a sense of accomplishment,” Gregory said. “They had to figure out what they’re going to do and how to implement it. Then they have to implement it and assess how it goes. It’s a lot of work.”
The student-led format is a great way to reach the target audience — teens — in a way that might have more of an impact than more standard, classroom fare would, according to Gregory.
“Any time you can have peer-to-peer education, it’s a success. Teens are more likely to listen to someone their own age,” she said.
There’s a competitive element to the Strive for a Safer Drive campaign, too.
The top five participants are awarded in some way, and the first-place winner receives a $1,500 prize, according to Gregory.
“It is a competition. All the schools are awarded the grant actually compete against each other,” Gregory said. “We’ve done pretty well in that, but we always say it’s not about the competition, it’s about the message.”
She said the students will likely know how they fared sometime in May.
Gregory said helping the students with the campaign is always rewarding for her, as an educator.
“You get to see them grow. They might stumble along the way, but they learn from it. It’s just a great experience,” she said.
All the schools in the ESD’s service area have received posters made by the CTE criminal justice students, and they’ll each have access to the video series once that portion of the project is complete.
Visit the CTE’s Strive for a Safer Drive campaign website at www.cjs4sd.wixsite.com/s4sdcj. Find the public service announcement video, titled “Before You Proceed, Watch Your Speed,” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFsCRFcacQM.