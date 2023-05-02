An informational campaign by local high-schoolers to educate young drivers about the dangers of impaired driving has earned first place in the Strive for a Safer Drive competition.
Students in Chrysten Gregory’s criminal justice class, offered through the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career & Technical Education program, topped the list of five finalists from 36 participating schools, according to a press release from the campaign.
The class will receive a $1,500 cash prize as a reward.
“The team is extremely proud of their efforts and accomplishments,” Gregory stated in an email to the Daily News. “The skills learned throughout the campaign will benefit them as they graduate and pursue their career goals.”
Each year, Strive for a Safer Drive tasks participating students with spreading information about road safety issues key to young drivers.
Classes must design and implement campaigns to inform the public about a different issue each year, using grant funds from Ford Driving Skills, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the Transportation Improvement Association.
This year’s program was focused on raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
For this year’s program, Gregory’s class erected a billboard on U.S. 10 — designed by Ludington High School student Taylor Bolton — warning drivers about the dangers of driving impaired.
They also hosted an open house at West Shore Community College to educate the public about the effects of distracted and impaired driving, and gave in-class presentations to students in the area.
Kayla Thomas-Wright, Strive for a Safer Drive program coordinator, said judges with Ford and the Office of Highway Safety Planning were “very impressed” by the quality of the campaign Gregory’s class organized.
“It is the creativity and effective programming from schools such as yours that continue to set the standards high,” Thomas-Wright stated in an announcement about the winners. “We truly appreciate all of your hard work.”
Gregory said students are most proud of “the positive impact of helping to reduce incidences of impaired driving and the leadership skills they developed.”
This year marks the fifth time Gregory’s class has won the competition. Her students have participated for six years, winning first place every year except for 2022, when they placed second.
Using the money, students will “work together to identify equipment that can be purchased for the criminal justice program and items that can be used as give-aways for next year’s campaign,” according to Gregory.
The funds are expected to arrive next week, she said.
“Students will submit ideas and we will vote on what to buy to use in the classroom,” Gregory said. “We are planning to buy hoodies that will be monogrammed with the S4SD and Ford Driving Skills for Life logos to promote the program in future campaigns. Students will wear the hoodies during campaign events/activities.”
She added that once a topic is selected for next year, giveaway items will be purchased that are suitable for the topic.
This year’s program was led by Zoey Lambrix, Vada Malstrom, Taylor Bolton and Isabella Hiddema, according to Gregory.
Rounding out the top five were Wilson Talent Center in second place, Anchor Bay High School in third place, Coldwater High School in fourth place, and Memphis Junior/Senior High School in fifth place.