After a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Culver’s Restaurant in Ludington will be opening Monday, July 27.
“Come on down, we are ready to have you and we hope everyone is as excited as we are to get going,” said the owner, Jason Rivest.
There was supposed to be a grand opening on the initial open date in early June. With the current COVID-19 restrictions on gathering, the restaurant had to adapt.
“The situation has been fluid with COVID-19. We are planning to open our dining room at half capacity, the drive thru will be open, we will have patio seating available and carry-out. That’s the current plan, barring any unforeseen changes,” Rivest said.
The hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Updates can be found on the Culver’s website, www.culvers.com.
The building is nearing completion.
“We are dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s this week. Hopefully we will be almost, if not completely, done going into next week. It’s just finishing touches,” Rivest said. “The marquee will start flashing some tantalizing pictures soon.”
Guests will be expected to follow the posted guidelines required by the state.
“We are following the governor’s guidelines for wearing masks and we have also updated and continued to be vigilant with all our cleaning procedures and are staying on top of that to keep our team and guests safe,” he said.
Hiring for open positions is on-going. More information about applying is available on the Culver’s website.
“We are finishing up. If everything stays on track, we should have a training week for newly hired staff next week,” he said.
Rivest is more than ready to get started.
“Our team is excited. It’s been a long time coming. We want to get the doors open and start business as usual,” he said. “We are extremely excited to get open and start serving up some fresh custard and butter burgers. We hope everyone in Ludington’s going to enjoy having us here.”