Curling leagues will begin March 12 at the West Shore Community College Ice Arena and continue through the end of April, and new members are being sought.
Those interested in signing up for the curling league can do so at www.signupgenius.com/go/5080C4CA5A822A5FA7-ludington.
Member Dani McGarry stated that league play will run from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m. on Sundays.
Even though the league isn’t very old, McGarry stated that members are very excited to get going for the 2023 season with some additional curling stones that will allow for two games occurring at the same time, instead of one.
“Our club president, Dan Hinderer, used to be a member of Circle City Curling Club in Indiana before he moved here,” McGarry said. “Circle City has moved to a smaller facility dedicated to curling rather than at an ice rink and they now have an extra set of stones.
“Their club has decided to loan us a set of stones, but we hope to be able to repay them in the future.”
McGarry said Ernie Forney, past president at Circle City, will bring up the second set of stones on Sunday.
“This will allow us to have two games going on at once, so 16 people on ice, curling,” she said.
Those looking to participate or to see what curling is about can attend the club’s last “Learn to Curl” clinic from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the WSCC Ice Arena. Cost for the clinic is $20 per person.
“Dan (Hinderer) started getting curling clinics going in 2018 and started to officially form the club as a 501c3 in 2019, but the pandemic and the birth of their son at the Hinderer family put things on hold,” McGarry Said. “We are now working on getting that all back up and running and approved by the state.”
McGarry said the cost is “not set in stone,” but she hopes $10-$15 each session to help offset ice costs.
“If you want to show up as a team of four, feel free and just sign up for four slots on that day,” she said. “We will arrange teams the day of, so please arrive a little early to help set teams and to help with set up.”
The league doesn’t compete against other clubs quite yet, but McGarry stated that the club is hopeful that will change soon.
“We currently play against each other,” she said. “There are events called bonspiels in larger curling facilities around the country that are like curling events people could choose to attend. We are starting small and hope to have the folks from the Traverse City club visit us.”
McGarry said she loves curling and hopes that people have interest in helping the club grow.
“It’s another option of a fun activity for the winter,” she said. “All the people that join us are beginners since it’s a new club, so it’s a great time for everyone to learn together.”