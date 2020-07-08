Custer Township is seeking a millage for road maintenance and improvements in the Aug. 4 primary election, and, if approved, it would add close to $40,000 annually to the township’s road funds for 10 years, according to Township Supervisor Mark Anderson.
Anderson told the Daily News on Tuesday that the Custer Township Board unanimously approved pursuing the first-time millage, which amounts to 1 mill — or $1 per $1,000 of taxable value — levied for 10 years, from 2020 to 2029.
If approved by voters, the millage is expected to raise $39,794 in its first year, and Anderson said that amount would be “pretty consistent over a 10-year period.”
Anderson said the main goal of the request is to keep up with current expenses, and offset rising road work and maintenance costs, which outpace increases the township sees in revenue sharing.
“Bottom line, what we’re trying to do through the millage is to continue to maintain the roads at the current basis,” Anderson said. “We just need a consistent flow because tax revenue — or revenue sharing — goes up just a bit every year, but maintenance and road costs go up astronomically … and it keeps going up every year.”
Anderson said Custer Township has no new major projects planned for the near future, though receiving the millage would allow work to begin on postponed improvements to Johnson Road, one of the more heavily trafficked roads in the area.
“We were looking at doing (work on) Johnson Road this year, and we put it off until next year,” he said. “The cost was substantial.”
The millage would also facilitate continued brining, which helps stabilize gravel roads and also reduces dust.
It’s a particularly important practice for Custer Township because there is so much gravel road in the area.
“We have about 36 or 37 miles of gravel road in our township,” Anderson said.
The township has brining work done twice annually — just before Memorial Day and just before the Fourth of July — and the proposed millage would allow that to continue, too.
“We have to be able to maintain what we have and not go backwards,” Anderson said. “We hope this thing passes… We’re constantly looking at our roads trying to upgrade them and keep them up to a safe standard.”