SCOTTVILLE — The Custer VFW and Auxiliary Gold Bar Post 5096 traversed the eastern side of Mason County on Monday morning with a series of Memorial Day ceremonies to commemorate those who paid the ultimate price for their country.
The services began at 9 a.m. at Mason County Central High School, where a crowd of about 30 people gathered to salute the fallen veterans with a prayer and a psalm reading by the Rev. John Hanson, and a rendition of the national anthem performance by Tom Thomas and the MCC band.
While speaking to the crowd, Hanson talked about the history of the American flag, which was raised to half-staff as part of the service.
“According to custom and tradition, the white of the flag signifies purity and innocence; the red, heartiness and valor; and the blue signifies vigilance, perseverance and justice,” Hanson said. “Some even now say that the red signifies the blood spilled by the patriots… and those who fought and died to defend our country, whom we celebrate and memorialize here on this Memorial Day.
“Those you see before you today — veterans and others — salute the flag to show that they are loyal to our country, and the ideals upon which it is built, and also to pay tribute to those who have served and died to protect them,” Hanson said. “May God bless us all on this Memorial Day.”
Following Hanson’s invocation and benediction, MCC seventh-grader Joseph Otsby read the Gettysburg Address.
Another prayer followed, with Hanson asking that “we never, ever forget how blessed we truly are as a nation.”
Then came the sounding of taps, as the VFW’s honor guard detail fired three shots into the air at the direction of with Mark Trim, sergeant-at-arms.
The rifle detail consisted of three past Custer VFW commanders — Lyle Hanson, Danielle Warner, and Jeff Peters — as well as member Dan Trim. The flag-bearers were Ron Forward and Jerry Hunter.
Following the ceremony at MCC, the VFW moved on to Scottville’s Riverside Park to cast a wreath into Pere Marquette Lake in remembrance of the departed members of the U.S. Navy.
The VFW then moved on to the Custer and Free Soil cemeteries and the Tpr. Paul Butterfield Memorial before returning to the VFW hall in Custer. At each location, Hanson delivered different prayer — a prayer for the fallen at Riverside Park; a prayer in pursuit of peace at the cemeteries; and a prayer for the military at the VFW post.
During the final prayer, Hanson commemorated not just the fallen heroes of the military, but active and future service-people as well, saying, “Give them courage to face whatever comes, protect them in battle and help them to prosper in times of peace.”