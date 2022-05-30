The Custer VFW Gold Bar Post No. 5096 observed Memorial Day services in a six locations in Mason County Monday with a handful of people at each place.
At each location, Rev. John Hansen offered a prayer and some words. In some locations, a wreath was placed. In others, flowers were placed by members of the post and its auxiliary that represented different meanings.
Members of the post and its auxiliary were joined by the Mason County Central High School band outside the school for a ceremony around 9 a.m., Monday. A wreath was placed in honor of Tom Thomas, the school’s band director and a veteran himself who died earlier this spring.
A wreath was placed in the waters of Pere Marquette River at Scottville’s Riverside Park in the second ceremony.
The ceremonies at cemeteries in Custer and Free Soil townships included not only the single flowers, but also a flag was placed next to the marker and near where each cemetery flag pole was located.
A bus provided by Mason County Eastern schools also stopped at the memorial for Michigan State Police Trooper Paul Butterfield. There, a wreath of blue and yellow flowers was placed at the location on Custer Road in Free Soil Township where he was killed in the line of duty.
The final ceremony brought the honor guard back Custer and the post itself. There, with the wind howling, the flag was raised to halfway up the post for the sixth and final time.