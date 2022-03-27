CUSTER — Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096 raised nearly $3,000 during a silent auction and stew cook-off held on Saturday.
The funds will go toward improvements at the VFW hall at 2022 W. State St. The post is looking to put in a new, bigger kitchen and handicap accessible bathrooms.
“The bathrooms are in pretty sorry shape,” said auxiliary member Bob Perrin. “It’s just barely big enough for a wheelchair to get into. The floors … need to be taken out and redone.”
They’ve been raising money for the project since before the pandemic with live auctions and performances by local band Cats ‘n’ Jammers, Perrin said. About $14,000 has been raised, with total costs estimated to be between $100,000 and $120,000.
“We’re looking for good-deed-doers to help out,” Perrin said. “We accept any and all donations for that cause. And we’re appealing especially to our veterans.”
All the items at the auction were donated by local residents, businesses and organizations.
People wandered up and down the tables perusing games from Carrom Company; pet supplies from Wags to Whiskers; a cooler bag stuffed with trinkets from West Shore Bank; a Jeep hat and shirt from Watson Ludington; wine from Northside Market and North Branch Winery; as well as gift cards and coupons to many local eateries.
Near the front door was an entertainment center from Lundquist Furniture valued at about $700.
Contributions from individuals included a knife forged by Mike Bailey, a blacksmith with a forge in Shelby who competed on the television show “Forged in Fire.” Bob and Cyndy Anderson put up several pieces of handmade wooden decor, including bird- and bat-houses.
“I never sell anything,” Bob said of his woodcrafting hobby. “I just like to think I can help people just a little bit. … It adds up.”
Placing a bid on some of Anderson’s crafts was Jim Rummer, who drove down from Harbor Springs to attend the auction. His family was deeply involved with the VFW hall when he was growing up in Custer, he said, so it was important for him to come and support it.
“I have so many memories in this place,” he said. “I don’t think we can ever do enough to give back to our veterans … so it’s just nice to be able to support it.”
He encouraged people to give what they can for the renovations.
“I would hope that people, even if they couldn’t be here today … would maybe consider a donation of some sort,” he said.
As for the stew cook-off, there were two entries: a turkey stew from Bob Nelson and a beef stew from Judi Perrin, Bob’s wife. Judi’s was rated the best, earning her $100, and Nelson earned $75 for second place.
Judi donated her winnings back to the renovation fund, and Nelson did the same by bidding on a jacket in the auction, Bob said.
“It went well,” Bob said of the whole event. “We may change it up a little bit, but it went well enough where I think we’re going to do the same thing next year.”
He added that while they may not have made it quite to $3,000 on Saturday, he intends to make it there with a Cats ‘n’ Jammers performance from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.