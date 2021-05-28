The Custer VFW Gold Bar Post is much like other veterans service organizations: its population is aging, but some members are doing what they can to bring some new faces to the post’s roster.
“Without getting the newer generation in to provide their input, we can only guess what it is that people want,” said Danielle Warner, the post’s past commander. “We would assume that younger generations probably want a more family-oriented environment. But, those are the people we don’t necessarily have right now and whose input we need the most if we’re going to remain sustainable as an organization.”
As an example, the post is finding it more and more difficult to provide funeral detail for those who served and wish to have them at their funerals. Warner said the post has called on other veterans service organizations to help provide those military honors.
“That’s just a disservice to people who pass on who have had this expectation of military honors at their funeral, and we need to step up to the plate to provide that for them,” she said.
The organization has worked to make the post inviting for potential new members and the community at large.
Dan Trim, another member, said the post is working on renovating the kitchen area as well as the bathroom of its hall. The playground was moved behind the building on adjacent property purchased by the post, and it was fenced in.
Picnic tables were added to bring people in and there are also plans to build a pavilion that can cover 50 to 60 people.
“We’re trying to build a place people can come, not to sit inside or sit at the bar, but some place they can come to sit, have a get-together. They can bring friends and guests,” Trim said. “That’s how you get more people to join. Get them to come on out, and we’ve got a spot for them.”
Dan and his brother Mark, along with Warner — who is Mark’s daughter — all said the need for younger veterans to join is great. Warner said many of the younger veterans returning to life as a civilian are doing much smaller events or activities, but largely not joining veterans organizations.
“It will take some of the events that draw younger families into the post to help potentially drive up membership for involvement. You need the younger folks to come in and do some of the events,” Dan said.
To be eligible for membership in the VFW, service-people don’t necessarily have to have served on foreign soil. Mark said those who earned the Global War on Terrorism Medal are also eligible, even if they didn’t leave the United States. Dan said those who are not eligible could also find a way to be a part of the post through its auxiliary.
“Even if they’re not eligible to be a member of the VFW post, if they have someone in their family that was eligible for the VFW, they can become a member of the auxiliary,” Dan said.
“The auxiliary is really active down there,” Mark said.
The Trims and Warner, though, would appreciate more members of the VFW and its auxiliary to help distribute the responsibility for services the organization fulfills.
“You can carry the load for so long. You need a few extra hands out there,” Dan said. “We’ve lost six that I can remember that were active in doing stuff at the post.”
For more information, or to join, call the VFW at (231) 757-9665.