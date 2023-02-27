After years of waiting, audiences will finally get to “dance in their seats” Thursday when West Shore Community College’s long-delayed production of “Footloose” opens at the college’s Center Stage Theater.
“Footloose” will run for six nights, with 7:30 p.m. performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and on March 9, 10 and 11. There will be 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, March 5; Saturday, March 11; and Sunday, March 12.
The production is directed by Michelle Kiessel, who told the Daily News she’s thrilled to bring the show to life, two full years after it was originally primed to run in March 2021.
“I am so full of gratitude and joy that we can finally share this production with our community after being shut down for a few years by COVID,” Kiessel stated.
“Footloose” is the college’s third production since the pandemic led to a pause on large gatherings and live entertainment. “Almost, Maine,” which Kiessel directed in February 2022 was the first, followed by “Peter & the Starcatcher” last November.
Those smaller shows were manageable during the tenuous first steps toward post-pandemic life, but Kiessel said the magnitude of “Footloose” made it simply too great an undertaking to revisit, until now.
“Even last year, things just were not stable enough to try to launch a production of this caliber,” she said. “There are 54 people — 30 in the cast and 24 backstage and front-of-house — that have put their whole hearts into this show. This would have been unimaginable two years ago. We have all missed it so much.”
Kiessel said “Footloose,” which is based on the film of the same name, initially sparked her interest because she knew it would get people excited and be a crowd pleasing addition to the college’s Performing Arts Series.
“‘Footloose’ has name recognition due to the popular 1984 movie and revival made in 2011, and we are always looking to present shows that will draw in our community members,” she said. “The tunes made popular by the movie soundtrack are catchy, upbeat and will have audience members dancing in their seats.”
Beyond its entertainment value, Kiessel said the production should also resonate with audiences on an emotional level.
The play tells the story of Ren, a Chicago high-schooler who moves to a Midwest town that has outlawed dancing to rock music. The edict comes from a local preacher who lost his son in a car accident.
Ren tries to loosen restrictions so his classmates can have a senior prom, which pits him against the grieving preacher.
Kiessel said the desire of the characters to find release or exert control amid tragedy will ring true to viewers. She calls it a story of “real people who are grieving true loss,” adding that the characters are “people that any of us can easily relate to.”
“It’s rare to find both high-energy musical numbers and honest storytelling in a musical,” she said. “I think that is what makes this production so special.”
Kiessel said the cast, “much like the people in the story,” are eager to dance.
“It is going to be a special experience,” she said. “The excitement is bubbling up in the cast and they cannot wait to share their enthusiasm with the community.”
She said the show’s technical elements are “top-notch,” and that she’s grateful to the cast and crew for making sure the production will be “on point.”
Kiessel encourages everyone to attend one of the performances, and to celebrate the long-awaited arrival of “Footloose” at WSCC. She said there’s much to love about the production.
“This show has a rocking live band for each performance who, along with powerhouse vocals from our cast, will give audience members a real treat,” she said. “We dare them not to sing along with tunes like ‘Let’s Hear it for the Boy,’ ‘Holding Out for a Hero,’ ‘I’m Free,’ and, of course, ‘Footloose.’
“Additionally, we have recruited some local dancers who are absolutely going to stun audience members with their talent.”
Tickets to “Footloose” are $15 to $20, and are available at www.westshore.edu/performingarts, by calling (231) 843-5506 or by visiting the box office at Schoenherr Campus Center.