Shoreline FORCE, a youth subcommittee of the Shoreline Bicycling Club, has installed a pedal pad at Copeyon Park to help young cyclists become more confident riders in a safe environment.
There will be a grand opening from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5, during which loaner bikes and helmets will be provided, according to member Alison Helminski.
“For now, families will need to bring their own bikes and helmets. That’s why it’s important to get the word out so that when families plan to visit Copeyon Park, they are prepared with their bike and helmet,” Helminski said.
During the grand opening, after a ribbon-cutting kick off, the club will also have light refreshments and giveaway drawings for bikes, helmets and other items to encourage outdoor play and reading, according to Helminski.
The idea behind the pedal pad came about after the group realized there needed to be more opportunities for young riders to practice their skills.
“The pedal pad is a small track that is designed for very early riders on balance bikes, training wheels or tricycles,” Helminski said. “It’s important for the children in our community, especially the youngest community members, to have a safe place for them to learn and practice riding their bikes. The pedal pad provides them with a place that is intended just for them.”
The group wanted a way to instill the love for cycling in the young members of the community as well as a way to promote safe cycling skills in those youngest riders.
“In doing research on how to strengthen the bike friendliness of a community, we realized we really needed to focus some attention on our earliest riders,” Helminski said. “In collaboration with the Mason-Lake-Oceana Great Start Collaborative, ultimately we were awarded a literacy grant from the Michigan Department of Education. The GSC’s goal is to help every child enter school safe, healthy and ready to succeed.
“Our vision at FORCE is to get more kids safely on bikes. Part of that safety is teaching kids to recognize and read signage. Real life signs they will encounter often like stop signs, pedestrian crossing, one way signs etc. The mission of both of our organizations align well; we just fit. In addition, research shows that the connection of movement and balance to literacy success is unarguable.”
The group ultimately chose the location of Copeyon Park because of the existing splash pad there and the fact that many families visit the park on a regular basis.
“Over the course of the last year, there were several different proposals and lots of discussions on the best place for a pedal pad,” Helminski stated. “We do have some other goals we are working on for kid-centered riding, but we wanted to make sure this initial pedal pad was in a good spot and gets used. We wanted to make sure it was a place where families already gathered for outdoor play. With the playground and splash pad there already, we are confident it will.”
Although families need to bring their own bikes to use at the pedal pad, Helminski stated that Shoreline FORCE is looking into establishing a bike library at some point, so families can essentially check out bikes to use during their time at Copeyon Park.
Along with the grand opening of the pedal pad, Shoreline FORCE is the recipient of the July 24 Putt-Putt for a Purpose at the Jaycees’ Mini Golf, located at Stearns Park in Ludington.
The event runs from noon until 9 p.m. and the organization will receive 30% of the proceeds raised that day to put toward future programs. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children.
The group, along with the Shoreline Cycling Club, is also holding two slow roll bike rides starting at 6:30 p.m. July 27 and Aug. 31 at the south concession stand at Stearns Park beach. The rides are for all ages and will start and finish at the beach, in conjunction with the Pure Ludington Sunset Beach Bonfires, which begin around 8 p.m.
“We usually ride about an hour and a half at a comfortable pace,” Helminski said. “We generally stick to the back streets and some alleys to avoid traffic. It’s a pretty cool and unique view of our town that most people don’t generally see. We are all focused on getting more people and more opportunities for people to ride safely in our community. Hosting events, advocating for change, (and) providing opportunities for people of all ages to come together to help build a stronger, healthier community.”