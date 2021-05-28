Mike Riise sailed the seven seas, and soared into the clouds and beyond.
He was a U.S. Navy lifer who would rise to the rank of commander, and later, became a private pilot who would chauffeur presidential hopefuls Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George Bush and others to their Florida campaign tout and shouts.
On Sept. 2, 1945, he stood topside of the USS Missouri to witness the signing of the Japanese surrender, and in the early 1950s — as an officer on the World War II destroyer USS Joseph P. Kennedy — became friends with John F. Kennedy, future President of the United States.
If ever a person lived the All-American dream, it was the California farm boy of Norwegian and Scotch/Irish immigrants who possessed an instinctive and unquenchable sense for adventure. His mother was of the latter heritage and was an outspoken peace activist, a stand-out and stand-up person for her time, to be sure, who would become a person of consequential influence in her son’s life.
“He always had a dream,” said his daughter, Joan Riise, who lives in rural Mason County along the shores of Tallman Lake. “Yes, he dreamed, but he also kept a footing and foundation.
“Like so many heroes of the Greatest Generation, dad served his country honorably. His early exposure to aviation became a life-long romance with flight, logging in thousands of hours on all types of developing aircraft over the years.”
Riise happily shared her father’s story that begins when he was one of 12 children, and, as a high school sophomore and because of his mechanical aptitude, was given the opportunity to apprentice with Louis Bleriot, designer of the Bleriot aircraft that was the first to cross the English Channel in 1909.
“Bleriot, himself, later settled in California and set up shop at the grass strip airport in Modesto,” said Riise. “In 1932, he put in a call to the local high school hoping to hire an apprentice. Over the next year, dad worked with Bleriot on his new design, earned his pilot’s license as well as Bleriot’s respect and confidence, making dad his first test pilot for the new Bleriot-SPAD 510, an open cockpit biplane.
“Due to the insecurity of the Depression, however, dad left Bleriot, high school and his family to join the Navy in 1933. He was 16.”
On Dec. 5, 1941, said Riise, her father was among a small crew on the USS Isabel, a French yacht requisitioned into service during World War I.
“With top secret orders from President Roosevelt, they were sent on a reconnaissance mission along the coast of Japanese occupied French Indochina to report on Japanese ship movements,” she said. “If forced to fight, they were to do the best they could and to try to escape, but if necessary, to destroy the Isabel, rather than allow her capture by the Japanese.
“On Dec. 6 and 7, they encountered low-flying seaplanes and a disguised fishing boat that changed course to follow them. On Dec. 8 – Dec. 7, in Hawaii – they were abruptly ordered back to Manila – the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor.”
The next year, she said, on Sept. 9, 1942, the French liner Normandie (renamed USS Lafayette) caught fire and capsized in New York’s harbor while she was being converted into a troopship.
“Among Navy personnel and spectators, a French priest was dockside watching her burn,” said Riise. “While it was still somewhat safe, he asked to be allowed to board the vessel for a final prayer. Dad volunteered to accompany the priest for last rites for the ship.”
“Among the very first generation of Baby Boomers, I learned World War II history from my dad. He felt the telling of such first-hand stories was a responsibility, lest we ever forget the price paid by so many, including his own brother Mark.
“By the time of the Korean War, I already knew enough to be terrified that he might not come back to us,” she said. “Dad was my hero! Every anticipated leave was an occasion for unbridled joy, every departure a nightmare of inconsolable heartbreak of trust. I was old enough to understand his defense of America, but not why, if he really loved me, why he had to leave.
“Dealing with a sense of abandonment at such an early age has repercussions throughout life. I venture that is a price paid by military brats of every generation whose parents choose a life of service. Thank you, God, dad always came home. He retired as a commander when I was 10, the day after my brother Mark was born.”
In May 2012, the elder Riise — the Old Commander — was invited to be a guest with the Veterans’ Honor Flight program, and to visit the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C.
“His interest in America, her politics, culture and people never wavered,” said his daughter. “ He died at 95 in 2012, independent and in charge until the very end.”
“We buried him on his 95th birthday. Wherever we lived, American holidays were always cause for great gatherings of family and friends. Often a morning parade was followed by barbecues, fun, games and fireworks.
“(But) always, there was time to remember, for war stories and political discourse. (Along with) my grandfather — one of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders — my cousin, retired Coast Guard (personnel) and dad, conversation was guaranteed to be authentic and compelling,” she said.
After he passed away her father’s keepsakes – memories of a life well-lived – were gathered up, sorted out and preserved.
“When dad died, my sister was in Florida,” said Riise. “She and her husband packed up his life and condo. I received five boxes of memorabilia. It took me many more years to be able to open and sort through them, (until) COVID finally provided the time.
“What I found was history! Though I’d listened to his stories over the years growing up, it wasn’t until I was an adult that I really understood the scope of his experience, and God’s good fortune that allowed him to return and make me one of the first of the Baby Boomers.
“He took photos his entire life,” she said. “I have souvenirs and pictures from many of the stories, including one of the entire crew of the USS Isabel, taken before that fateful journey.”
Most precious of all those treasures, she said, is a written journal that she helped her father author of his life.
“I was able to work with him during the last year or two before he died, to create a 90-page memoir that he titled, ‘Odyssey,’” she said.
“We have been waging war these past 18 months. Remembering the more than half million COVID related deaths, along with those lost through military service, is our country’s burden and duty this Memorial Day. As we begin to see the light, I don’t need to imagine my dad’s thoughts. In his memoir ‘Odyssey,’ he reflects on America, his life and service just months before his death. His words continue to be relevant.”
Excerpts from Commander Riise’s “Odyssey” include:
“As 2011 draws to a close, I watch the U.S. and the world slip into financial and moral bankruptcy. I realize that the youth of today face a future even more challenging than mine. At this moment in history, we are at a tipping point and God bless it … even now I get up in the morning with purpose and ambition to make a difference.
“Vision, courage, will and the longing for freedom will forever beat in the human heart. It will be only through the resilience of the American Spirit, the diversity of her people, their values, ingenuity, ethics, ideals, sacrifice and selfless service that we will endure. Advice? Live in the present! Think on your feet! Trust your gut! Never stop learning! Take some calculated risks! Finish what you start! Celebrate the gift of life every day!
“I’m proud to say that even with life’s heartache and sometimes bitter disappointments, I’ve carried on, never folding under fire whether real or metaphorical. I think, in retrospect, that a great deal of any personal satisfaction I feel today comes from the realization that through thick and thin, success and failure, I kept my eye on the ball and never left the game.
“I’m firmly convinced that life is what you make it. It’s in the hard spots that the cream rises to the top. Have faith and persevere. May God look kindly on my life’s actions and forgive me for things done wrong or left undone. May God bless each of you and may God bless the United States of America.”